Lewis Central School Board approves raises, budget, software renewals

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education on Monday approved salary increases of about 3% for certified staff for the 2022-23 school year.

The raises are part of a five-year agreement with the Lewis Central Education Association, which represents teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses. Under the agreement, language will remain the same from 2022-23 through 2026-27, but the contract will be opened each year to negotiate on salaries, according to Superintendent Eric Knost. Pay for activities and other supplemental duties was also increased slightly.

“I really want to thank our teachers and their negotiators,” he said. “They’re very realistic. Their proposal wasn’t over-the-top.”

The board approved the budget proposed for 2022-23. Under the budget, the district’s levy will decline from $10.42846 to $10.23615 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, or about 19 cents. The budget was presented during a public hearing on March 21.

The budget calls for $38 million in expenditures on anticipated revenues of $38,446,964. Revenues would include $16,150,121 in State Foundation Aid (based on a state per-pupil formula), $11,960,763 in property tax revenue, $1,490,554 from the Instructional Support Levy, $645,526 in at-risk/dropout prevention funding and $8.2 million in miscellaneous income.

Miscellaneous income includes money from the state transportation reimbursement, student fees, facility rentals, open enrollment tuition, interest income and federal, state and local grants.

The district will have total spending authority of $39,102,709, including $765,000 of unused spending authority from last year. Spending more than the district’s total spending authority is a violation of statutory authority.

The board also approved the renewal of several software licenses, including the following applications and costs:

• PowerSchool, $53,781.96

• Frontline Education, $22,323.14

• OnToCollege, $8,000

• Illuminate Data and Assessment, $22,611.16

