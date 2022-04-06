 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lewis Central School Board approves raises, budget, software renewals

  • 0
Lewis Central ERC exterior file

The Lewis Central Educational Resource Center is located at 4121 Harry Langdon Blvd.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education on Monday approved salary increases of about 3% for certified staff for the 2022-23 school year.

The raises are part of a five-year agreement with the Lewis Central Education Association, which represents teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses. Under the agreement, language will remain the same from 2022-23 through 2026-27, but the contract will be opened each year to negotiate on salaries, according to Superintendent Eric Knost. Pay for activities and other supplemental duties was also increased slightly.

“I really want to thank our teachers and their negotiators,” he said. “They’re very realistic. Their proposal wasn’t over-the-top.”

The board approved the budget proposed for 2022-23. Under the budget, the district’s levy will decline from $10.42846 to $10.23615 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, or about 19 cents. The budget was presented during a public hearing on March 21.

The budget calls for $38 million in expenditures on anticipated revenues of $38,446,964. Revenues would include $16,150,121 in State Foundation Aid (based on a state per-pupil formula), $11,960,763 in property tax revenue, $1,490,554 from the Instructional Support Levy, $645,526 in at-risk/dropout prevention funding and $8.2 million in miscellaneous income.

People are also reading…

Miscellaneous income includes money from the state transportation reimbursement, student fees, facility rentals, open enrollment tuition, interest income and federal, state and local grants.

The district will have total spending authority of $39,102,709, including $765,000 of unused spending authority from last year. Spending more than the district’s total spending authority is a violation of statutory authority.

The board also approved the renewal of several software licenses, including the following applications and costs:

• PowerSchool, $53,781.96

• Frontline Education, $22,323.14

• OnToCollege, $8,000

• Illuminate Data and Assessment, $22,611.16

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

30,000 service members from Europe and North America endure the Arctic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert