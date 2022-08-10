Lewis Central School Board approves raises for paraeducators, bus order

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a $2-an-hour raise for paraeducators and the purchase of a new bus with a wheelchair lift.

The school district is now 12 paras short of the “bare minimum” it needs, Superintendent Brent Hoesing said.

“We need to be more competitive,” he said.

Lewis Central currently starts paras at $12.20 per hour, while neighboring districts offer starting wages of about $14 per hour, Hoesing said. The district pays paraeducators out of the special education budget, which currently has a balance of $290,000. Boosting wages by $2 per hour would cost about $160,000, which would still not cause a deficit in the fund.

“It’s not coming out of the general fund that we pay teachers from,” President Dorene Scheffel said.

The Board agreed to increase wages for all paraeducators by $2 per hour for the 2022-23 school year, which will raise the starting wage to $14.20.

The Board also approved the purchase of a Thomas bus with a wheelchair lift at a cost of $112,000. The district received bids from Thomas and Bluebird, with the Bluebird bid coming in at $152,760. The new bus will become one of two lift buses that run daily routes, and one of those currently used on a daily basis will become a backup, Hoesing said. The district’s current backup bus had to be taken out of service, because it no longer meets state requirements due to excessive rust.

The district’s supplier has the new bus in stock, so it can be put into use in time for the fall term, according to Andrea Raes, business manager for Lewis Central.

The Board’s next meeting will be held on Aug. 29, since the first Monday in September is Labor Day.