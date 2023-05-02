The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education took care of some business during its meeting Monday, approving a renovation project and the purchase of new Chromebooks and other technology equipment.

The board approved a bid by Wheedon Construction for renovation of two restrooms off the Lewis Central High School commons area at a cost of $162,700, the lower of two bids on the project.

The work will include replacement of tile, countertops, dividers and plumbing to the toilets, according to Superintendent Brent Hoesing. In addition, a second door in each restroom that opens to a narrow back hallway will be walled up, and the hall space will be used for storage.

The board approved replacement of 800 touchscreen 2-in-2 Chromebooks as part of its normal replacement cycle, along with Google Management consoles. The school district will purchase the HP Chromebooks from Riverside Technologies at a cost of $308,800, the lowest of three bids.

The board also approved the purchase of two Meraki Wi-Fi outdoor access points and seven Meraki 48-port switches with module and five years of licensing for all at a cost of $82,494.64. However, E-rate funding will allow for a 60% reimbursement discount to be applied to the winning bids, so the actual cost to the school district will be $32,997.86.

The E-rate program is operated by the Universal Service Administrative Co., a not-for-profit corporation created in 1997 to collect universal service contributions from telecommunications carriers and administer universal support mechanisms designed to help communities across the country secure access to affordable telecommunications services. E-rate provides discounts of up to 90% to help eligible schools and libraries obtain affordable telecommunications and internet access.

The board’s next regular meeting will be May 15 at 6:30 p.m.