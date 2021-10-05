Lewis Central School Board approves replacement of damaged duct, insulation

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a bid Monday for replacement and insulation of a duct on the west side of the middle school gymnasium roof.

The board awarded the contract for the project to Midwest Insulation, which submitted a bid of $31,930 -- the lowest of three.

The job will include labor and material to remove old duct insulation and replace with a new jacket and rigid insulation, along with replacing the damaged duct, board materials stated. The bid includes 64 feet of duct from Sol Lewis Engineering Co. of Omaha for $12,150; insulating new duct, $7,800; and insulating existing duct, $11,980.

The damage apparently occurred years ago but was not considered urgent, Superintendent Eric Knost said.

“Now that we know about it, shame on us if we don’t take care of it while we have the chance,” he said.

