Lewis Central School Board approves training, requests preschool funding

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a contract with Corwin Press Inc. for training services and materials at a total cost of $62,290.05.

Conversations in school buildings and among administrators about renewing effective Professional Learning Communities led to a district-wide approach, according to board materials.

“COVID was really hard on our (professional development), because we kind of stopped doing it -- stopped sending people places,” Superintendent Eric Knost said at Monday's board meeting.

“Our goal is to build a common understanding of the work, processes, structures, etc. that surround effective PLCs by first accessing outside experts in this field and then following up with ongoing, embedded support throughout the year,” materials stated.

The main purposes would be the following, according to Dr. Kim Jones, curriculum and instruction coordinator:

• Improve learning outcomes

• Improve expertise and knowledge of what you’re teaching

Jones foresees three or four phases, perhaps culminating in trained teachers and administrators training other teachers, she said.

Consultants would spend four days in the district -- two days with administrators and other leaders and two days in the fall with teachers and administrators, Jones said.

“This is just the beginning,” she said. “It would be two years of our learning, because we’ll have to practice.”

Some of the training could be done on Wednesday afternoons during the district’s regular professional development time, she said.

The board authorized a request to the School Budget Review Committee for $75,883.50 in additional funding for the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program because of an increase in enrollment for the 2021-22 school year. The jump followed a drop for the 2020-21 school year, “during which many parents kept their children home due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” board materials stated. “These funds will be used to enhance our instructional programming in response to the pandemic and to offset costs related to the increased enrollment.”

Lewis Central entered into an agreement with the University of Nebraska at Omaha College of Education, Health and Human Sciences to host education students from UNO as candidate observers, practicum candidates or clinical practice candidates. The school district will provide a cooperating teacher/mentor who directs the work or activity of the teacher candidate while he/she is placed in the district.

Having approved offering the superintendent position to Dr. Brent Hoesing, which he accepted, the board formally approved his employment with the district beginning July 1, 2022.

