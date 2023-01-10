Lewis Central School Board awards contract for field turf replacement

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education on Monday awarded a contract for replacement of the turf on the football field to Midwest Field Turf.

The board chose a $543,400 option that would allow Midwest to use mostly old fill instead of a $585,700 option that would have included bringing in new fill.

“They will start the minute soccer is over, and they’ll be done by Aug. 1,” Superintendent Brent Hoesing said.

Because Iowa Western Community College also uses the field, the college will pay 20% of the cost, he said.

Two other bids were received on the project. Mid-America Golf & Landscape submitted a bid of $694,776 for the option of reusing fill and $702,149 for the new fill option. Pro Turf submitted a bid but did not offer a bid bond as required and did not use the form called for in the specifications.

Secondary students will be dismissed two hours early on Monday, Jan. 23 and Thursday, Jan. 26 for conferences instead of the original one hour, Hoesing said. That is in response to requests for more time from both teachers and parents, he said. Parents will have the option of talking to teachers virtually, if desired.

The administration will send out a survey to parents and staff to gather input on future district calendars, Hoesing said. He hopes to discover whether their priority is long breaks (such as two full weeks for winter and a full week for spring) or finishing the school year by Memorial Day.

In other business, the board approved an application for a modified supplemental amount of $669,323 for at-risk/drop-out prevention for the 2023-24 school year. If granted, it would require a local match of $223,108 from the district’s general fund.