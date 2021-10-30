Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Dorene Scheffel

Why are you running for school board?
I am running for re-election for a seat on LC School Board because of the students and all the good things happening at Lewis Central! I’m a proud mom of 4 LC Alums. I had volunteered for PTA, Booster Club and several LC Committees including 3 Bond Issue Campaigns, so I was asked to run for the Board, seats were open and needed filled. I’ve continued running for a seat because I feel the school board should be well rounded with Board Members that have children currently in school and now I can also represent the LC Community that might not have kids in school.
I have the experience, passion and can provide continuity to share with less experienced or no experience Board Members who don’t know the history of LC. A Proud Past…a Promising Future is Lewis Central! Our current Board works well together even with differing opinions, but together we support our students, teachers and staff. No one on the current board has personal agendas because if you look at our district, LC has a lot of great things happening under this School Board’s direction.
I truly care about LC students, teachers, and all staff because together, we strive to meet our mission “Inspiring Excellence.”
I was instrumental and fully supported the hiring of our current Superintendent, and I believe I would be an asset to our LC District in hiring the next Superintendent. All this is why I am running for a seat on the LC School Board.
How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?
People might not know there are monies available that LC is using to help our students during this unprecedented time in our world because of this pandemic. I sit at the Board table, but the people in the schools see how students are learning and reacting day to day. I support the recommendations provided by the LC Schools, who have collaborated on what is needed to help our students emotionally and academically.
In order to give kids some normalcy and keep them learning, the governor of the state of Iowa said, “Open schools fall of 2020” and LC did! During the entire school year, we were one of very few schools who never shut their doors to go 100% remote or hybrid. We did offer “in school” and “remote learning” as directed by the State of Iowa.
LC teachers along with the leadership of Administrators and the support of all staff always do their best to support our students. I know what has been brought to the Board, but I don’t know all the ways our schools keep students engaged and learning, or how they help students deal with this “new normal,” but if anything is needed and brought to the Board, I support it.
What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?
Lewis Central’s superintendent and business manager have already been working hard the last few years with our budget, to see if we can increase the salaries of some of the hardest workers and hardest to fill positions in our district. This is not an overnight fix but they have succeeded in some areas! LC’s support staff deserve the recognition and pay increases for all they do for our students, but unfortunately, it always comes down to monies available.
I know teaching our students takes a village. The issue is, school districts have several funding sources and funds, but the state says what can be paid out of these funds. We can’t use the monies we have for construction projects on salaries. Salaries all come out of the general fund which is determined by the state formula with the count of the number of district students on Oct. 1 and that money is what is used for the next school year. Yearly, the Iowa Legislature determines if there is an increase of monies going to schools. That increase is used for all LC employees pay raises along with increases in other items the General Fund pays for.
I’m very proud LC received the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Unbelievable Workplaces Award 2021. We are on their list for being a great place to work. I, along with the current board, support all we can do, to recruit the hard to fill positions and retain our good employees already working hard in LC School District. This is a work in progress, and I will continue to keep this at the attention of our new superintendent.