Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Dorene Scheffel

Lewis Central’s superintendent and business manager have already been working hard the last few years with our budget, to see if we can increase the salaries of some of the hardest workers and hardest to fill positions in our district. This is not an overnight fix but they have succeeded in some areas! LC’s support staff deserve the recognition and pay increases for all they do for our students, but unfortunately, it always comes down to monies available.

I know teaching our students takes a village. The issue is, school districts have several funding sources and funds, but the state says what can be paid out of these funds. We can’t use the monies we have for construction projects on salaries. Salaries all come out of the general fund which is determined by the state formula with the count of the number of district students on Oct. 1 and that money is what is used for the next school year. Yearly, the Iowa Legislature determines if there is an increase of monies going to schools. That increase is used for all LC employees pay raises along with increases in other items the General Fund pays for.

I’m very proud LC received the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Unbelievable Workplaces Award 2021. We are on their list for being a great place to work. I, along with the current board, support all we can do, to recruit the hard to fill positions and retain our good employees already working hard in LC School District. This is a work in progress, and I will continue to keep this at the attention of our new superintendent.