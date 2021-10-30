Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Erin Peterson

Why are you running for school board?

I am running for the Lewis Central School Board because I have the ability to make decisions, I have time to dedicate and focus on key issues within the district and I am passionate about education.

How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?

The district can help students recover emotionally by providing our teachers with every opportunity to take SEL training. I believe that having a teacher who is well equipped to cope with children who have more of a need will help the climate of the classroom and school.

What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?

We need to provide as much SEL training as possible. There’s a lot of pressure on teachers right now especially after 2020. Providing continued education and training will help teachers cope with children who are struggling emotionally and academically and it will help themselves as well.

We also need to evaluate salaries and take a hard look at the pay rate for our support staff. Everyone’s job within the district is as equally important as the next.