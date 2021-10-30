Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Jennifer McDaniel

How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?

Lewis Central has done an amazing job helping students recover from the loss of learning in the spring of 2020 by staying open throughout the entire 2020-2021 school year. The district also offered summer school credit recovery support for students in 2020 and 2021. Lewis Central was able to stay open because our district staff worked hard all last year and continue to take on extra work this year to make that a reality.

Parents and students were also a large part of our success, accepting our mitigation efforts so that we were able to stay open all school year. Keeping school open is one of the highest priorities of the district so children have a place to go and learn every day. School remaining open also helps to keep the social emotional side of school as intact as possible for student well-being.

Last year looked and felt different, but it was so much better than remote school. I’m proud that Lewis Central is one of the few districts in the area that was able to make full-time school a reality last school year.

What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?