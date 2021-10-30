Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Jennifer McDaniel

Why are you running for school board?
I would like the opportunity to continue to serve on the Lewis Central Board of Education to ensure the well-being and advancement of students, the retention and professional development of teachers and staff, and to support the long-term goals and visions that promote these priorities and other necessary and beneficial projects of the district. I am thankful for Lewis Central and the opportunities the district has provided to my children, one who is currently enrolled at Lewis Central and one who has graduated.
I have enjoyed sharing my time with the district to provide additional opportunities for students and staff through the PTA, classroom volunteering and district committee participation. I believe my accounting background and past Lewis Central involvement will be beneficial in carrying out my school board responsibilities.
My parents are retired public school teachers, my mother started at Kirn and retired from Lewis Central Middle School, and my father started at Abraham Lincoln and retired from Thomas Jefferson. My husband and I are public school graduates of Abraham Lincoln. Our children have attended Lewis Central their entire school career, one since kindergarten and one since pre-kindergarten. I am passionate about the public school system and enjoy being able to serve Lewis Central and its staff, students and community.
How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?
Lewis Central has done an amazing job helping students recover from the loss of learning in the spring of 2020 by staying open throughout the entire 2020-2021 school year. The district also offered summer school credit recovery support for students in 2020 and 2021. Lewis Central was able to stay open because our district staff worked hard all last year and continue to take on extra work this year to make that a reality.
Parents and students were also a large part of our success, accepting our mitigation efforts so that we were able to stay open all school year. Keeping school open is one of the highest priorities of the district so children have a place to go and learn every day. School remaining open also helps to keep the social emotional side of school as intact as possible for student well-being.
Last year looked and felt different, but it was so much better than remote school. I’m proud that Lewis Central is one of the few districts in the area that was able to make full-time school a reality last school year.
What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?
Public school systems are funded by taxpayers and the legislature. In order to keep our district fiscally sound, we need to make sure we are watching our budget, and spending and utilizing our funded dollars responsibly. We also need to look at ways we are retaining in-district students and attracting out-of-district students as our legislative funding is based on per-student enrollment numbers. Within our budget and when possible, we need to look at ways to remain competitive with other districts in order to be able to recruit and retain the high quality staff members that make Lewis Central a great district.