Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Robert Hendrix

Why are you running for school board?
I am running for re-election to the Lewis Central School Board because the education of the students in the district is important to me and our community. As a graduate of public school in Council Bluffs and then at Iowa State University, I value the work that our schools are doing to educate students. My children have graduated and gone on to teach in public schools. Now I have grandchildren in the Lewis Central School District.
I have a vested interest in the success of Lewis Central. My children and grandchildren provide unique perspectives from their own teaching and classroom experiences that help shape my thoughts and beliefs of the current needs of public education.
In my 20 years of community service, I have had 15 years with the Lewis Central School Board, 4 with the Lewis Central Booster Club and 6 with the City of Bettendorf City Council. Most recently I was elected to the Iowa Association of School Boards to represent southwestern Iowa in 2018. The service shows my commitment to making the community better. I would like to continue to be an active member in the community as a board member.
I have experience and leadership to work with staff, teachers, parents and the community to make important decisions regarding education in our district. I will continue to focus on the needs of the school district and how I can support, lead and positively impact the district.
How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?
Last year Lewis Central was committed to providing emotional support and strong academic opportunities to students even though it was not a typical school year. Some students missed school due to Covid, quarantining and out of concern for family health and safety. Emotional and educational recovery is at the forefront of our students’ daily focus.
This year the teachers, staff and administrators are focused on providing an environment to support students every day. As a district we can and will continue to support students with a rigorous academic curriculum. We will meet the social-emotional needs of our students by employing and training well equipped staff. At school students will know they are cared for and safe.
As a recently recognized Blue Ribbon High School, the district was honored for exemplary academic success. Our students will continue to do well academically if we continue to meet the evolving social-emotional needs of our students. As a board member, I will continue to advocate for programming, training and support that ensure all students in the district succeed academically in an environment that cares for all students.
What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?
The Lewis Central School District has offered incentives and wage increases in positions that have been shown to be difficult to fill. As a district, we will need to continue this trend to hire and retain staff. The wages offered to our current staff need to be competitive to retain our teachers and reassure them that they are the most important part of our budget each year. Teachers need to be listened to so the needs of the teachers are continually met. Just as I care about the academic and social-emotional health of our students, the academic and mental health of the teaching and support staff are just as important. I will continue to support curriculum development, training and learning opportunities for our staff.
Our building secretaries, para professionals, custodians, food service, and bus drivers are also critical employees to the District. Each of these individuals contributes greatly in making the Lewis Central District a great place to work. All of our employees need to have a voice in the district. It is very important that our administrators, superintendent and Board understand the needs of the staff so we can create an environment that is desirable for our employees to continue working. Staff retention in our support staff roles is essential.
Like in our certified teaching positions, the salary and benefits offered for our other positions needs to be competitive and evolving to compensate our employees for the contributions they bring to the district. I have always worked to balance the needs of the District and the wages, benefits and well-being of all our employees during my 15 years on the Board and will continue to support our employees.