Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Robert Hendrix

The Lewis Central School District has offered incentives and wage increases in positions that have been shown to be difficult to fill. As a district, we will need to continue this trend to hire and retain staff. The wages offered to our current staff need to be competitive to retain our teachers and reassure them that they are the most important part of our budget each year. Teachers need to be listened to so the needs of the teachers are continually met. Just as I care about the academic and social-emotional health of our students, the academic and mental health of the teaching and support staff are just as important. I will continue to support curriculum development, training and learning opportunities for our staff.

Our building secretaries, para professionals, custodians, food service, and bus drivers are also critical employees to the District. Each of these individuals contributes greatly in making the Lewis Central District a great place to work. All of our employees need to have a voice in the district. It is very important that our administrators, superintendent and Board understand the needs of the staff so we can create an environment that is desirable for our employees to continue working. Staff retention in our support staff roles is essential.

Like in our certified teaching positions, the salary and benefits offered for our other positions needs to be competitive and evolving to compensate our employees for the contributions they bring to the district. I have always worked to balance the needs of the District and the wages, benefits and well-being of all our employees during my 15 years on the Board and will continue to support our employees.