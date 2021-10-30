Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Tim Wright

Why are you running for school board?

Originally because I wanted there to be more representation for families that may have younger children in the district. My desire to run has developed more into that I see a lot of opportunities for the district to continuously improve that I’m not sure would be capitalized on with the current board. I know I can make a difference there.

How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?

The first thing is maintaining the structure. I’ve seen firsthand as a parent how having the structure of organized learning and being back in the classroom has helped my own kids, lessening their anxiety and stress. Their academic growth has been more visible being back in school as well. We would still need to be prepared in the event of spikes in cases, etc. for learning, but we should do our best effort to try to keep them in the buildings.