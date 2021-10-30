Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Tim Wright

Why are you running for school board?
Originally because I wanted there to be more representation for families that may have younger children in the district. My desire to run has developed more into that I see a lot of opportunities for the district to continuously improve that I’m not sure would be capitalized on with the current board. I know I can make a difference there.
How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?
The first thing is maintaining the structure. I’ve seen firsthand as a parent how having the structure of organized learning and being back in the classroom has helped my own kids, lessening their anxiety and stress. Their academic growth has been more visible being back in school as well. We would still need to be prepared in the event of spikes in cases, etc. for learning, but we should do our best effort to try to keep them in the buildings.
The other part to that is creating an environment where kids feel safe and can learn and grow with people that they know and are familiar with. Reduce turnover in general, but more specifically with support staff and for paraeducators by offering more competitive wages to keep them here. Help the helpers. The counseling staff for Lewis Central has gone above and beyond for our kids during Covid-19 and after so we need to ensure that they have everything they need because we will be dealing with mental health issues stemming from Covid-19 and the shutdown for years to come.
What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?
Build succession plans. Target, isolate and train potential candidates within the district with the intention for them to move into these hard-to-fill positions as needed. Have back-ups. Any business, even education, needs to have plans in place to avoid turnover. There was a comment from a member of the school board after the announcement that Dr. Knost was retiring that they would rather have someone good for a couple years than having someone bad for several years. That is the wrong approach for multiple reasons. Turnover affects morale, has financial effects that are normally neither planned or budgeted for, and causes confusion and chaos within the workplace as roles and responsibilities may need to suddenly change. We need to show people a ladder for career growth, this helps with recruitment as well, and to better develop the strong leaders we already have within the district.
Offer competitive wages. It is difficult to build loyalty with staff when they could walk off the job and make more starting in any of the available positions for which you see signs outside of businesses in Council Bluffs. Find additional money to offer our valued staff by incorporating more grant writing for projects to give the district additional buckets of funds for use. Lewis Central has become notable for their STEM program, for which some of the equipment was funded by grants written by some strong individual contributors within the district. Imagine the opportunities and rewards if the district had someone designated to finding additional funds for Lewis Central Community Schools.