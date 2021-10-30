Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Travis Houseton

Why are you running for school board?
When my wife and I found out we were having a child, and it was necessary to find a home and put down roots, the one thing that was a must, for me, was to find a home in the Lewis Central school district. We wanted our child to be a Titan. The education, activities, and friendships I experienced as a student at LC from K to 12th were unparalleled and we knew that we wanted the same for our child. I am running for board so that other parents and soon to be parents will also seek out the LC district to put down roots, and have their children grow up to be a Titan graduate.
How can the district help students recover emotionally and academically from the pandemic?
Lewis Central experienced accelerated growth in a number of academic areas last year, following the abrupt ending to the 2019-2020 school year, thanks to hard work and determination of teachers and students, and we continue to close the gap on what was missed this year. On the emotional side, we have dedicated resources from the Federal Government to employ additional counselors and staff to assist students with concerns regarding both the emotional and academic areas of student life. Lewis Central will always be proactive when it comes to the health and education of its students.
What should the district do to improve recruitment and/or retention of employees in hard-to-fill positions?
Our district needs to be competitive, in both pay and support, when recruiting employees for hard-to-fill positions. The administrative team holds this as a priority as well, as seen by an additional pay raise to support staff on top of the scheduled raise going into the 2020 school year. The pandemic, and issues involved with less funding, meant the district had to pause their goal of making support staff pay more inline with neighboring districts. This issue has the administration’s attention, and they support retention efforts already underway.