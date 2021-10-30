Lewis Central School Board candidate Q&A: Travis Houseton

When my wife and I found out we were having a child, and it was necessary to find a home and put down roots, the one thing that was a must, for me, was to find a home in the Lewis Central school district. We wanted our child to be a Titan. The education, activities, and friendships I experienced as a student at LC from K to 12th were unparalleled and we knew that we wanted the same for our child. I am running for board so that other parents and soon to be parents will also seek out the LC district to put down roots, and have their children grow up to be a Titan graduate.