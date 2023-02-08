It’s going to take another play before Lewis Central Community School District can get a new scoreboard.

The district only received one bid on the project — from Digital Scoreboards in Venice Florida — and it was, well, a long shot.

“The current bid is over $100,000 more than any (estimate) I would have given you,” Superintendent Brent Hoesing told the Board of Education during its meeting Monday. “Unfortunately, the local companies we expected to bid are not ready yet due to wait times on electrical bids from their subcontractors.”

The district is asking for a digital scoreboard for the football field that can be reconfigured to display information on soccer, track or other sports, show replays or even play movies, Hoesing said. Since the Iowa Western Community College also uses the field, the college has agreed to pay 20% of the cost.

The board held a public hearing on the scoreboard. However, on Hoesing’s recommendation, the board voted to deny all bids and accept new bids through Feb. 17. Hopefully, the board will get a bid it can accept during its Feb. 20 meeting.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the purchase of a new language arts curriculum for grades 2-5 at Titan Hills Intermediate School from Heineman at a cost of $117,268.97.

• Accepted the retirement of Dave Black, school improvement specialist, effective at the end of the contract year.