Representatives from Shive-Hattery Architecture & Engineering presented findings from its assessment of Lewis Central Community School District’s school facilities completed since Jan. 1.

The Lewis Central Board of Education approved a professional services agreement with the firm in November for assessment of the district’s school buildings (Lewis Central Middle and High Schools, Titan Hill Intermediate School and Kreft Primary School) for a fee of $35,000.

Shive-Hattery made recommendations on what needs to be done in the short term (critical), medium term (plan) and long term (maintain). Things such as broken or failed equipment were classified as “critical,” eventual replacement of systems and materials were designated “plan” and long-term maintenance work was labeled “maintain.”

The report did not include any information on possible expansions or additions, Superintendent Brent Hoesing said.

“All these numbers are just to take our current facilities and make them whole again,” he said.

According to Shive-Hattery’s evaluation, critical needs and estimated costs include:

Replacement of high school and middle school roofs ($3.2 million and $2.7 million, respectively)

Pool upgrades at Titan Hill ($5 million)

Restoration of high school and middle school pavement ($1.5 million each)

Installation of secure entrances at the high school and Kreft ($1 million)

Improve drop-off areas at the high school ($1 million), middle school ($500,000) and Kreft ($500,000)

Replace HVAC equipment at Titan Hill ($300,000) and Kreft $250,000)

Make ADA improvements at all schools ($500,000)

Repair exterior metal at Titan Hill ($500,000);

Replace sidewalks and stoops at Titan Hill ($500,000)

Fix roof drains at middle school ($500,000)

Repair leaks and water damage; replace drains, sewers, outdated equipment and controls; upgrade kitchen at Titan Hill; and make various other repairs and changes.

Addressing all of the critical needs would cost about $21.2 million, Shive-Hattery estimated.

Medium- and long-range needs would include: high school, $10.05 million; middle school, $15.4 million; Titan Hill, $11.4 million; and Kreft, $9.1 million for a total of $45.95 million, the firm estimated.

If all of the recommended work were completed, it could total as much as an estimated $67.15 million.

Lewis Central receives about $3.15 million per year in revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax and $2.2 million per year from the district’s physical plant and equipment levy, according to Andrea Raes, business manager.

The Lewis Central Board of Education will meet with Shive-Hattery representatives during a work session on Feb. 28 to discuss the improvements in more detail, as well as possible expansions that might be needed in the long term. The assessment and the resulting discussions will eventually lead to the development of a new master facilities plan.

Hoesing also suggested holding facility meetings with the staff and community.