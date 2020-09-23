Lewis Central School Board raises limit on compensation members can receive

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education recent approved a change in the district’s Conflict of Interest Policy.
The administration suggested making a change because the district’s existing policy is more restrictive than Iowa law, and its attorney suggested aligning it more closely with the law.
During its meeting Monday, board members acted to increase the amount of compensation board members or their spouses can receive for contracted goods or services from $2,500 to $6,000 per fiscal year.
At its Aug. 17 meeting, after a vigorous discussion, the board tabled its Second Reading for further review. Based on that discussion, Superintendent Eric Knost presented three options at Monday’s meeting:
Option one: The school district can compensate a board member up to $6,000 per fiscal year for goods and services provided on a contract basis, if their selection is the result of competitive bidding. This is an increase from the previous limit of $2,500. Board members can be hired part time or temporarily, but they are limited to $6,000 in compensation per fiscal year. Board members’ spouses can be hired and receive unlimited compensation. (This is the policy the board approved on first reading.)
“Option one is precisely what Iowa code reflects right now,” Knost said.
Option two changes the limit from $2,500 to $6,000 compensation for contracted goods or services, as the first option does, but stipulates that neither board members nor their spouses can be paid employees of the district.
Option three also changes the limit from $2,500 to $6,000 per fiscal year. It would allow board members and their spouses to be employed part time or temporarily by the district but would limit compensation to $6,000 per fiscal year.
Board member Jennifer McDaniel said she favored option one.
“After reading these again, I think the original option seems like the most reasonable,” she said. “I’m not sure why we are punishing spouses.”
The school district’s current policy prohibits spouses from working full-time for the district, but Iowa law has been changed to allow spouses to work for board members’ districts. During the board’s discussion of the policy at a previous meeting, board member Travis Houseton said they should consider what the “public perception” would be.
“To me, I don’t think this is the right time to change it,” he said.
Board President Dorene Scheffel said she was concerned that, if board members were allowed to work part-time for the district and substitute-teach, the teachers they substitute for might feel like they’re being “scrutinized.”
Board Vice President Daryl Weilage said he would not be comfortable with spouses being able to work for the district full-time.
“What happens if the district decides to terminate a spouse? I would not want to be a board member sitting in the room with everyone else knowing that your spouse is being terminated,” he said.
In addition, that situation could cause a board member to resign, leaving the board with an unanticipated vacancy to fill, said board member Amie Adkins. She said she would like to work for the district but chooses to volunteer so she can still serve on the board.
“This position is important to me, too,” she said.
Said McDaniel, “I just feel like a spouse is a separate person.”
Board member Brian Stoufer cautioned against making district policy more restrictive than Iowa code.
“We have a lot of positions in our district we are unable to fill, and there are people who would like to do those things,” he said.
When it was time to vote, McDaniel moved that the board approve option one, and board member Bob Hendrix seconded it. The motion was defeated, as McDaniel and Hendrix voted in favor, Stoufer abstained, and Weilage, Adkins, Houseton and Scheffel all voted against it.
Then Adkins moved that they approve option two, and Houseton seconded it. The motion passed, as Weilage, Adkins, Hendrix, Houseton and Scheffel voted in favor, McDaniel voted against and Stoufer again abstained.
In other business, the board set parameters for the sale of Use Tax Revenue Bonds to Piper Sandler at an interest rate not to exceed 3.5%.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!