Lewis Central School Board raises limit on compensation members can receive

Option two changes the limit from $2,500 to $6,000 compensation for contracted goods or services, as the first option does, but stipulates that neither board members nor their spouses can be paid employees of the district.

Option three also changes the limit from $2,500 to $6,000 per fiscal year. It would allow board members and their spouses to be employed part time or temporarily by the district but would limit compensation to $6,000 per fiscal year.

Board member Jennifer McDaniel said she favored option one.

“After reading these again, I think the original option seems like the most reasonable,” she said. “I’m not sure why we are punishing spouses.”

The school district’s current policy prohibits spouses from working full-time for the district, but Iowa law has been changed to allow spouses to work for board members’ districts. During the board’s discussion of the policy at a previous meeting, board member Travis Houseton said they should consider what the “public perception” would be.

“To me, I don’t think this is the right time to change it,” he said.