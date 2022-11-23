Lewis Central School Board requests spending authority, purchases pickup

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved several requests for spending authority to the State School Budget Review Committee during its meeting Monday night.

The district is requesting spending authority of $211,270.50 because of an increase in certified enrollment compared to last year. Normally, state aid is based on the enrollment of the previous year.

Lewis Central is requesting $271,012.50 for students not in last year’s certified enrollment count who are open-enrolled out.

Finally, the district is requesting $31,505.25 for Limited English Proficient instruction beyond five years for some students.

“It is authority only and not cash, but we have the cash to back it up,” said Andrea Raes, business manager and board secretary.

Raes will also present information to the committee at its Dec. 13 meeting to give members a fiscal update, she said.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD pickup truck at a price of $21,900 from Steffes Motors in Council Bluffs. The truck, which has a 6.6L V8 turbodiesel engine, will be used for snow removal. A snow blade and salt spreader will be attached for that function.

Regarding the decision to choose a used vehicle, Superintendent Brent Hoesing said, “I couldn’t see buying a $50,000 truck just to hook it up to a salt spreader.”

The board’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.