Lewis Central Community School District’s master facilities plan is taking shape, after a school board work session following Monday’s regular board meeting.

“The school’s done a very good job of spending within our means,” Superintendent Brent Hoesing said.

However, as a result, the school district has fallen behind on taking care of its facilities, he said.

“If we were going to chip away at it forever, we would always be behind,” Hoesing said. “As the assessed value grows, the levy goes down. We used to have a $20 levy (almost), and now we’re at $10 ($10.29 per $100,000 taxable valuation as of July 1, 2023). When you talk about districts that are relatively the same size, we’re half.”

Lewis Central’s levy is the lowest in the area, according to state records.

The first priority is to take care of major infrastructure issues over the short term at an estimated cost of about $17.5 million, plus contingencies, board members agreed.

“That $20 million is something we really have to have,” board member Brian Stoufer said. “We have to make sure we find a way to do that” in the short term.

This would include replacing roofs at Lewis Central High School, Titan Hill Intermediate School and Kreft Primary School at estimated costs of $3,843,000, $4,110,000 and $1,890,000, respectively. It would also include paving work at the high school at an estimated cost of $2,550,000, mechanical upgrades at the high school for an estimated $1,650,000, renovation of the high school locker rooms and restrooms for $1 million and creating a secure entrance at the high school for $500,000.

Most HVAC units at Titan Hills would be replaced at an estimated cost of $1 million, and storm water drainage would be improved and pavement restored for $750,000. The geothermal system would be expanded. ADA accessibility would be improved. Cooling tower replacement at Kreft Primary School would add another $165,000.

“This is reinvesting in our infrastructure and making room for growth,” Stoufer said.

A priority for the medium term would be renovation of Lewis Central Middle School. This project would include replacement of the roof and addition of storm drains at an estimated cost of $3.9 million, replacement of mechanical equipment for $3.6 million, pavement restoration for an estimated $2 million, lighting replacement for $1.5 million, replacement of ceilings for $800,000, locker room and restroom improvements for $600,000, replacement of guardrails at stairs and ramps for $350,000, accessibility improvements for $150,000, continued replacement of the sewer system for an estimated $100,000, replacement of select flooring and a variety of repairs.

There’s also some interest in building an addition to the middle school for career-technical education, STEM education and a media center at a cost of up to $15 million and construction of an early childhood addition or facility at an estimated cost of $20 million to $35 million.

“The community people made it very clear that primary or early childhood was very important,” Stoufer said.