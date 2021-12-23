Lewis Central School Board studies survey report, builds candidate profile

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education reviewed results from a stakeholder survey during its meeting Monday and chose four key qualifications for the search team to look for in the district's next superintendent.

Superintendent Eric Knost has indicated he plans to leave at the end of the current school year.

The key qualifications summarized by the board include the following:

A leader who is approachable, accessible and welcoming -- who will continue being visible to our students, staff, parents and community

A leader who is good with communication to continue to provide transparency and keep lines of communication open to LC students, staff, parents and community

A leader with strong experience in financial and facility management to keep our district in good fiscal standing and keep our district facilities updated and maintained

A leader who can engage and bring groups together; to be able to relate with students, staff, parents and the community to bring our schools together across the district

Dave Black, school improvement specialist, presented a report on the stakeholder survey conducted by search firm Grundmeyer Leader Services from Nov. 5-19.

Stakeholders would like the district’s next superintendent to be a good relationship builder, instructional leader, recruiter, and caring person with a calm temperament, according to survey results.

Nine hundred two people responded to the survey -- 180 more than answered the same survey when the district was looking for a superintendent three years ago, Black said. Of those, 518 (57.4%) were students, 264 (29.3%) were parents, 113 (12.5%) were teachers, 39 (4.3%) were support staff, 35 (3.9%) were community members, 31 (3.4%) were current or past administrators and 19 (2.1%) were current or past board members. Others represented included school counselors, coaches, alumni and nurses.

Advice respondents offered for the next superintendent included comments such as the following:

“Lead by example, be approachable, ensure teachers have the resources and curriculum needed to do their job effectively and with fidelity.”

“Please lead with your heart, always be genuine, honest and open with your staff, students and parents. First and foremost, we as parents want reassurance that our children are in capable and trustworthy hands when not in our care.”

“Make connections with students, staff and community. They will do anything for you and support you if they know you respect them and believe in them also.”

Strong areas for Lewis Central, according to survey respondents, include the following:

• Sports/academics/activities

• Strong sense of school pride

• Positive student behaviors

• Strong relationships between staff and students

• Quality and dedicated teachers

• Communication

Said one person, “Community partnerships with Iowa Western CC, ISD welding program, extracurricular activities that support the arts as well as sports. High academic achievement goals. Desirable place to seek employment at.”

Some complimented Knost and expressed a desire for the next superintendent to have some of the same qualities:

“I really like how the current superintendent has constant communication with families,” one person wrote. “I feel like I’m always in the know about what’s occurring in the schools. I like how he’s also present in the buildings. Both of my kids know who the superintendent is because he is out greeting them when they enter the building, etc.”

Said another, “… the model we have had in Dr. Knost is absolutely fantastic, and I would love to clone him if I could.”

Challenges for the district, as respondents see it, include the following:

• Retaining quality staff (especially support staff)

• Consistent instructional strategies K-12

• Cohesion among buildings

• More parental and community involvement

• Diverse student populations

• Student behaviors (vaping, drugs, bullying)

• Perception that sports (are) given priority over other programs

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 2, and the board will review applications during its Jan. 10 meeting. The board will screen semifinalists (virtually) on Jan. 17 and interview finalists on Jan. 24.

The board hopes to hire someone by early February.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.