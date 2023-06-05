The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education voted Monday to request a special election on the issuance of $90 million in general obligation school bonds.

If all proceeds as planned, the bond referendum will be held on Nov. 7.

A petition for a bond issue has been filed with board President Dorene Scheffel, according to board materials. The petition was signed by a number equal to 25% of the eligible electors who voted in the last school election.

If passed, the measure would give the board permission to levy a tax of more than $2.70 per $1,000 but not more than $4.05 per $1,000 of taxable valuation per year until the bonds are paid off.

As of July 1, Lewis Central’s levy will be $10.29 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. If it were increased by the maximum amount mentioned in the proposal, the levy would be $14.34 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. That would mean the owner of a house valued at $200,000 would see an increase of $810 per year in their property taxes.

Funding generated by the bond issue would be used to “build, furnish and equip” a new elementary school with an early childhood center; “build, furnish and equip” an addition to Lewis Central Middle School and “remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip” the existing facility, including site improvements; and “remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip” Lewis Central High School, Titan Hill Intermediate School and Kreft Primary School, including site improvements.

Major infrastructure needs the board has discussed at recent meetings include new roofs at the high school, Titan Hill and Kreft; paving work, mechanical upgrades and renovation of lockers rooms and restrooms at the high school; replacement of most HVAC units, improvement to storm water drainage, expansion of the geothermal system and improved ADA accessibility at Titan Hill; and cooling tower replacement at Kreft.

The middle school needs a new roof, additional storm drains, new mechanical equipment, pavement restoration, new lighting, new ceilings, locker room and restroom improvements, accessibility improvements, continued replacement of the sewer system, replacement of some flooring and a variety of repairs, members have said. They have also discussed building an addition for career-technical education, STEM education and a media center.

The board unanimously approved the resolution to request an election for the bond issue. Two members -- Jennifer McDaniels & Erin Peterson -- were absent.