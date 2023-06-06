The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education voted Monday, June 6, to request a referendum on the issuance of $90 million in general obligation school bonds.

If all goes as planned, district residents will vote on the bond issue as part of the city-school election on Nov. 7.

A petition for a bond issue was submitted to board President Dorene Scheffel on May 30, Superintendent Brent Hoesing said. The petition was signed by 459 eligible electors, exceeding the 414 required.

Leaders of the citizens group that collected signatures are Tim and Marsha Wright, who have lived in the district since 2014 and have two children attending school in the district. Tim ran for a seat on the board in 2021, and Marsha has been PTA president since 2020.

If passed, the measure would give the board permission to levy additional tax of more than $2.70 per $1,000 but not more than $4.05 per $1,000 of taxable valuation per year.

The actual amount will probably be somewhere between those two figures, Hoesing said.

"Projections right now are about $3.50 to start," he said. "Each year, the tax base goes up and the levy will go down."

As of July 1, Lewis Central’s levy will be $10.29 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. If it were increased by $3.60, the levy would be $13.89 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Based on the estimated rollback for FY25 and the Homestead tax credit, the taxable value of a $200,000 home would be only $90,150, and the annual tax increase would be $324.54, according to a tax impact chart prepared for the district by Piper Sandler. For a $250,000 home, the taxable value would be $113,900 and the tax increase would be $410.04.

Funding generated by the bond issue would be used to “build, furnish and equip” a new elementary school with an early childhood center; “build, furnish and equip” an addition to Lewis Central Middle School and “remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip” the existing facility, including site improvements; and “remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip” Lewis Central High School, Titan Hill Intermediate School and Kreft Primary School, including site improvements, according to board materials.

Major infrastructure needs the board has discussed at recent meetings include new roofs at the high school, Titan Hill and Kreft; paving work, mechanical upgrades and renovation of lockers rooms and restrooms at the high school; replacement of most HVAC units, improvement to storm water drainage, expansion of the geothermal system and improved ADA accessibility at Titan Hill; and cooling tower replacement at Kreft.

The middle school needs a new roof, additional storm drains, new mechanical equipment, pavement restoration, new lighting, new ceilings, locker room and restroom improvements, accessibility improvements, continued replacement of the sewer system, replacement of some flooring and a variety of repairs, members have said. They have also discussed building an addition for career-technical education, STEM education and a media center.

"It does take about three years to build an elementary school," Hoesing said. "To get all of this done, it could take six or seven years."

The board unanimously approved the resolution to request an election for the bond issue. President Dorene Scheffel, Vice President Amie Adkins and members Travis Houseton, Brian Stoufer and Daryl Weilage voted in favor. The other two members — Jennifer McDaniel and Erin Peterson — were absent.

The board authorized board Secretary Andrea Raes to file the following propositions for the ballot with the Pottawattamie County Commissioner of Elections:

Shall the Board of Directors of the Lewis Central Community School District in the Counties of Pottawattamie and Mills, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $90,000,000 to provide funds to build, furnish and equip an elementary facility, including an early childhood center, and improve the site therefore; to build, furnish and equip an addition to and remodel, repair, improve, furnish, and equip the existing Middle School facility, including related site improvements; and to remodel, repair, improve, furnish, and equip the existing High School, Titan Hill, and Kreft facilities, including improvements to the sites therefore?

And, regarding the tax levy:

Shall the Board of Directors of the Lewis Central Community School District in the Counties of Pottawattamie and Mills, State of Iowa, be authorized to levy annually a tax exceeding Two Dollars and Seventy Cents ($2.70) per Thousand Dollars ($1,000), but not exceeding Four Dollars and Five Cents ($4.05) per Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of the assessed value of the taxable property within said school corporation to pay the principal of and interest on bonded indebtedness of said school corporation, it being understood that the approval of this proposition shall not limit the source of payment of the bonds and interest, but shall only operate to restrict the amount of bonds which may be issued?

Lewis Central's enrollment held steady during the 2022-23 school year, Hoesing said. While it usually falls by 40 to 60 students over the course of the year, it decreased by only five this time.

Lewis Central had fewer dropouts and fewer early graduations this year, reported Dave Black, school improvement specialist, and the elementary and middle schools ended the year with 10 more students than they started with.

While the district's enrollment trended downward over the past 20 years, it has increased slightly over the last five, Black said — and growth has exceeded the projections of the Iowa Department of Education, which are based on the local birth rate and the attrition rate. The department predicted Lewis Central's enrollment would increase by 97 from 2018 to 2022, and the actual improvement was 112 students.

"We're holding kids, and we're back on a positive trend on enrollment," Black said. "This also doesn't factor in any of the anticipated development."

Hoesing anticipates enrollment will increase further when the East Manawa development — now expected to include 900 to 1,000 housing units — is completed.

"We have also had higher than normal kindergarten enrollment," he said.

The board voted to renew Hoesing's contract with a 2.68% raise — the same percentage as it is providing to certified staff — and agreed to add a stipend for cell phone and the ability to carry over one week of vacation from year to year. These benefits are already included in the contracts for other administrators.

The board also agreed to give Hoesing the authority to approve building and ground improvements of up to $20,000 to match his current limit for purchases of goods and services.

In other business, the board:

Agreed to renew a sharing agreement with Missouri Valley Community Schools of HVAC Director Zane Harvey. Of Harvey's total compensation of about $89,675, Missouri Valley pays $17,935 (20%) and the state pays an operational sharing incentive of $30,540, with Lewis Central picking up the rest.

Approved an agreement to share human resources director Jenni Wright with Underwood Community Schools. Underwood would pay $10,000, and the state would pay a sharing incentive of about $40,540, with Lewis Central picking up the rest.

Voted to renew licenses for PowerSchool SIS, PowerSchool Enrollment and PowerSchool Records at a total cost of $56,999.37.

Approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevy Suburban from Edwards Auto for $57,540.

Approved the purchase of a 2019 Chevy Express 12-passenger van from Deery Brothers for $37,678.

The board's next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on June 19. Its only July meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on July 17. It will resume meeting on the first and third Mondays of each month in August. Any meetings held via Zoom or online will begin at 5 p.m.