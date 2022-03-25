Lewis Central Schools to stay in natural gas purchasing pool

Lewis Central Community School District will continue to participate in a natural gas pool to control utility costs for the coming year.

The Lewis Central Board of Education on Monday voted to stay in the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool -- Education Energy Group program for a total premium of $125,807 for Fiscal Year 2023. That amount will cover all school buildings, the Education Resource Center, bus barn and new operations building, Superintendent Eric Knost said.

The school district joined the pool for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. The program is a partnership with WoodRiver Energy and the Iowa School Finance Information Services formed “to pool risks and stabilize gas prices for public entities in conjunction with a Certified Natural Gas Provider and other service providers, including but not limited to Education Energy Group LLC,” according to the agreement.

The district makes a single payment at the beginning of the year to cover all natural gas needs for the year, based on its historical usage and a risk premium, to establish a fixed budget, according to board materials.

“Last year, we had a very significant bill for the February time frame,” said Andrea Raes, business manager and board secretary. “We had a bill that was about half of our budget (for the month).”

Under the pool agreement, if the price of natural gas spikes, the district can’t be charged for it during the current year, she said. It would likely increase the premium for the following year, if the district continues to participate.

The premium will be paid out of the district’s Management Fund, which is permissible under state rules.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.