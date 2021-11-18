Lewis Central sees good response to superintendent search survey

Lewis Central Community School District is seeing strong participation in its survey on what people want in a superintendent.

Current Superintendent Eric Knost plans to resign at the end of the school year.

Responses to the survey, posted Nov. 5, are running ahead of what they were three years ago when the district was launching a superintendent search, Lewis Central Board of Education President Dorene Scheffel said during the board’s meeting Monday.

“Looking at what we have right now compared to three years ago … support staff is up a few, teachers are up a few, administrators are down a few and parents are up 100,” she told board members. Responses from the community are about the same, she said.

The online survey, which closes Friday, will help board members create a profile of the desired superintendent candidate. There is a link to the survey on the district website. To find it, visit lewiscentral.org and click on the What’s Happening headline, “Superintendent Search Survey.”

Candidates’ applications will be accepted until Jan. 2 and will be screened by search firm Grundmeyer Leader Services, which will also share materials with the board.

