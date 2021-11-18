Lewis Central sees good response to superintendent search survey

Lewis Central Community School District is seeing strong participation in its survey on what people want in a superintendent.
Current Superintendent Eric Knost plans to resign at the end of the school year.
Responses to the survey, posted Nov. 5, are running ahead of what they were three years ago when the district was launching a superintendent search, Lewis Central Board of Education President Dorene Scheffel said during the board’s meeting Monday.
“Looking at what we have right now compared to three years ago … support staff is up a few, teachers are up a few, administrators are down a few and parents are up 100,” she told board members. Responses from the community are about the same, she said.
The online survey, which closes Friday, will help board members create a profile of the desired superintendent candidate. There is a link to the survey on the district website. To find it, visit lewiscentral.org and click on the What’s Happening headline, “Superintendent Search Survey.”
Candidates’ applications will be accepted until Jan. 2 and will be screened by search firm Grundmeyer Leader Services, which will also share materials with the board.
Members will meet in a closed session on Jan. 10 to review applications and choose eight semifinalists to be interviewed via videoconference in another closed session on Jan. 17. Finalists will be interviewed in person on Jan. 24, with Jan. 31 as the snow date.
A committee that includes representatives from district faculty, staff and others, as well as members of the board, will be formed to conduct the interviews, Scheffel said. The board hopes to have a new superintendent hired by the end of January.
In other business, the board approved applications to the School Budget Review Committee for the following:
A modified supplemental amount of $1,464.92 for the Limited English Instructional Program
A modified supplemental amount of $134,422.20 due to an increase in certified enrollment from last year
A modified supplemental amount of $390,459.20 for students open-enrolled out who were not included in the district’s certified enrollment count last year
A modified supplemental amount of $27,679.41 related to the English Language Learner program for students who have exceeded five years of weighting that are included in the fall 2021 certified enrollment headcount.
If the requests are granted, the school district would receive additional spending authority, not funding. It would need to levy cash reserves to cover this authority, if more cash was needed.