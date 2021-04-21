Lewis Central settles with certified staff

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a salary agreement with the Lewis Central Education Association during its meeting Monday.

The agreement, ratified by the association on April 8, calls for a salary increase of 1.6% for certified staff for the 2021-22 fiscal year — the final year of a two-year contract.

The administration agreed last year to meet again this year solely to discuss salaries.

The decision to settle on 1.6% was “driven by the challenges associated with lower projections of new money, along with remarkable increases to our insurance premiums,” the administration said in a statement to the Board of Education.

The board approved the purchase of new secondary social studies, second- through fifth-grade mathematics and high school Advanced Placement language arts curricula at a total cost not to exceed $177,557.

Secondary teachers have piloted the social studies curriculum using online resources and recommend purchasing textbooks, six-year online access to electronic resources for each student and professional development for teachers, according to board materials. The cost, through McGraw-Hill and SAVVAS, is not to exceed $125,454.