Lewis Central settles with certified staff

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a salary agreement with the Lewis Central Education Association during its meeting Monday.
The agreement, ratified by the association on April 8, calls for a salary increase of 1.6% for certified staff for the 2021-22 fiscal year — the final year of a two-year contract.
The administration agreed last year to meet again this year solely to discuss salaries.
The decision to settle on 1.6% was “driven by the challenges associated with lower projections of new money, along with remarkable increases to our insurance premiums,” the administration said in a statement to the Board of Education.
The board approved the purchase of new secondary social studies, second- through fifth-grade mathematics and high school Advanced Placement language arts curricula at a total cost not to exceed $177,557.
Secondary teachers have piloted the social studies curriculum using online resources and recommend purchasing textbooks, six-year online access to electronic resources for each student and professional development for teachers, according to board materials. The cost, through McGraw-Hill and SAVVAS, is not to exceed $125,454.
Last year, the district switched to Illustrative Mathematics for K-1 and 6-12, board materials stated. This year, Titan Hill is ready to move forward with this to create a K-12 alignment of math resources. For teacher instructional resources, professional development, student resources and manipulatives for grades 2-5 at a cost not to exceed $52,000.
The high school language arts curriculum is for the Advanced Placement class, which has not been updated since it began in 2009. The cost is $853, Board materials stated.
The Board of Education also approved a calendar for the 2022-23 school year. Classes will begin on Aug. 23 — the earliest allowed under Iowa law — and end on June 2, depending on snow days. Winter break will be seven days, instead of eight like the current and 2021-22 school years. However, in 2022 both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will fall on a weekend.
Next year, Superintendent Eric Knost said, the district will transition to remote learning after three snow days.