 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewis Central settles with certified staff
0 comments

Lewis Central settles with certified staff

{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis Central ERC exterior

Lewis Central Educational Resource Center, 4121 Harry Langdon Blvd.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer/

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved a salary agreement with the Lewis Central Education Association during its meeting Monday.

The agreement, ratified by the association on April 8, calls for a salary increase of 1.6% for certified staff for the 2021-22 fiscal year — the final year of a two-year contract.

The administration agreed last year to meet again this year solely to discuss salaries.

The decision to settle on 1.6% was “driven by the challenges associated with lower projections of new money, along with remarkable increases to our insurance premiums,” the administration said in a statement to the Board of Education.

The board approved the purchase of new secondary social studies, second- through fifth-grade mathematics and high school Advanced Placement language arts curricula at a total cost not to exceed $177,557.

Secondary teachers have piloted the social studies curriculum using online resources and recommend purchasing textbooks, six-year online access to electronic resources for each student and professional development for teachers, according to board materials. The cost, through McGraw-Hill and SAVVAS, is not to exceed $125,454.

Last year, the district switched to Illustrative Mathematics for K-1 and 6-12, board materials stated. This year, Titan Hill is ready to move forward with this to create a K-12 alignment of math resources. For teacher instructional resources, professional development, student resources and manipulatives for grades 2-5 at a cost not to exceed $52,000.

The high school language arts curriculum is for the Advanced Placement class, which has not been updated since it began in 2009. The cost is $853, Board materials stated.

The Board of Education also approved a calendar for the 2022-23 school year. Classes will begin on Aug. 23 — the earliest allowed under Iowa law — and end on June 2, depending on snow days. Winter break will be seven days, instead of eight like the current and 2021-22 school years. However, in 2022 both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will fall on a weekend.

Next year, Superintendent Eric Knost said, the district will transition to remote learning after three snow days.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'It was a murder in the full light of day': Biden

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert