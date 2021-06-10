Lewis Central, St. Albert to start food programs Monday

Lewis Central’s Summer Lunch Program will operate from June 14 to Aug. 13 and will be open to community members ages 18 and younger. The program will include breakfasts and lunches distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays. On Mondays, participants will receive three breakfasts and three lunches. On Wednesdays, they will receive four breakfasts and four lunches. Meals will be dispensed Mondays and Wednesdays at the following times and sites: