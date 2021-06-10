Lewis Central, St. Albert to start food programs Monday

Lewis Central Community School District and St. Albert Catholic School will begin providing free meals for pickup Monday as part of the Summer Food Program.
Lewis Central’s Summer Lunch Program will operate from June 14 to Aug. 13 and will be open to community members ages 18 and younger. The program will include breakfasts and lunches distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays. On Mondays, participants will receive three breakfasts and three lunches. On Wednesdays, they will receive four breakfasts and four lunches. Meals will be dispensed Mondays and Wednesdays at the following times and sites:
Van delivery sites:
• The Grove, 3200 Chippewa Lane — 10:30-11 a.m.
• Chapel Ridge, 4506 Chapel Ridge Lane — 11-11:30 a.m.
• Manawa Salem Church, 10 Huron Circle — 11-11:30 a.m.
• Malmore Acres, 3600 Scott Drive — 11:30 a.m.-noon
School sites:
• Kreft Primary, 3206 Renner Drive — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Lewis Central Middle School, 3820 Harry Langdon Blvd. — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
St. Albert Catholic School will offer free lunches and breakfasts for pickup from June 14 through Aug. 6. Lunch and the following day’s breakfast for all enrolled students can be picked up from 10 to 11 a.m. weekdays at the Middle-High School cafeteria.
Council Bluffs Community School District sites opened on June 7 and will continue until July 30, except on July 5. All sites will offer weekday drive-up meal distribution for students, except Crescent Elementary and Carter Lake Boys & Girls Club. Crescent will offer seven-day meal kits, and all other sites will hand out weekend meal kits on Fridays. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the times and sites listed:
• Abraham Lincoln High School — 11:15-11:45 a.m.
• Carter Lake Elementary School — 11-11:30 a.m.
• Carter Lake Boys & Girls Club — sit-down meal service, 8-8:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.
• Children’s Square USA — 8-8:30 a.m.
• Council Bluffs Public Library — 11-11:30 a.m.
• Council Bluffs YMCA — 12-12:30 p.m.
• Crescent Elementary School — Tuesdays only, 11:30 a.m.-noon
• Franklin Elementary School — 12-12:30 p.m.
• Kirn Middle School — 12-12:30 p.m.
• Lewis & Clark Elementary School — 11-11:30 a.m.
• Longfellow Elementary School — 12-12:30 p.m.