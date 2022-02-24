Lewis Central students achieve good growth on winter i-Ready exams

Lewis Central Community School District students continued to show progress on the i-Ready assessment this winter after rebounding from a pandemic-induced dip last year.

The school district uses i-Ready exams to measure proficiency and progress in reading and math for students in kindergarten through sixth grade every fall, winter and spring. On Monday, school improvement specialist Dave Black presented the results to the Board of Education.

“We’ve done a very good job of accelerating learning the past two years,” he said.

The tests have three parts: screening, placement and growth. Screening helps identify students most at risk for failure who may need supplemental supports.

In reading, 81% of Lewis Central students in kindergarten through sixth grade -- just above the goal of 80% -- scored in an acceptable range, meaning they are not at risk of failing. That was well above the state average of 66%.

By school, 98% of students at Kreft Primary School, 78% of those at Titan Hill Intermediate School and 63% of those at Lewis Central Middle School (sixth grade only) scored in that acceptable range, according to screening results.

By grade, 99% of kindergartners, 96% of first-graders, 81% of second-graders, 77% of third-graders, 87% of fourth-graders, 66% of fifth-graders and 63% of sixth-graders scored in that range.

Placement levels are based on a student’s proficiency compared to grade-level standards, Black said.

District-wide, 53% of Lewis Central students placed in Tier 1, meaning equal to proficiency in the middle of their grade or better. That was up from 33% last fall. For them, universal instruction is adequate.

“We’re pretty proud of those kids,” Black said.

About 29% scored in Tier 2, meaning equal to proficiency in the early part of their grade or the previous grade. This was down from 38% last fall. Those students may need some supplemental supports. And 18% of students placed in Tier 3, or two or more grades below their grade. That was down from 29%. Those students may need significant supplemental supports.

Growth was strong in reading. The “middle kid” -- the student with the median score -- made 88% of a full year of average growth in reading. Almost half of the students -- 46% -- chalked up a full year of growth. About 7% of the students made 80% to 99% of a year of growth, 6% made 60% to 79%, 8% made 40% to 59%, 8% made 20% to 39%, and 24% of students made 19% of annual growth or less.

Stretch growth is recommended to put below-grade students on a path to proficiency and on-grade students on a path to advanced proficiency levels. Nationally, 25% to 35% of students in a district reach stretch growth in a school year.

The percentage of Lewis Central students who achieved stretch growth in reading was 19%, while 10% of the students reached 80% to 99% of stretch growth, 13% made 60% to 79% of stretch growth, 15% made 40% to 59%, 13% made 20% to 39% and 30% made less than 19% of stretch growth.

In mathematics, 79% of Lewis Central students in kindergarten through sixth grade earned marks in the acceptable range -- just a hair short of the 80% goal. That was well above the state average of 68%.

By school, 94% of Kreft students, 75% of Titan Hill students and 66% of LCMS sixth-graders scored in that range.

By grade, 94% of kindergartners, 95% of first-graders, 79% of second-graders, 73% of third-graders, 75% of fourth-graders, 72% of fifth-graders and 66% of sixth-graders earned marks in that range.

In math placements, 42% of the students district-wide achieved Tier 1 -- up from 24% last fall -- 41% reached Tier 2 (down from 52%) and 17% placed in Tier 3 (down from 24%).

In math, the “middle kid” -- the one with the median score -- made 60% of a year of growth. About 28% of students achieved a full year of growth, 10% reached 80% to 99% of annual growth, 12% made 60% to 79% of annual growth, 11% made 40% to 59%, 11% made 20% to 39% and 28% made 19% or less of annual growth.

About 8% of Lewis Central students achieved a whole year of stretch growth, 7% reached 80% to 99% of annual stretch growth, 14% made 60% to 79% of annual stretch growth, 18% made 40% to 59% of stretch growth, 19% made 20% to 39% of stretch growth and 34% made 19% or less of annual stretch growth.

Black reminded Board members that students need to grow in other ways, too.

“It’s not just about reading and math, it’s so much more,” he said. “Even though we’ve got a lot to celebrate here with our reading and math scores, it’s about so much more.”

