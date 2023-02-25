A mid-year assessment shows Lewis Central students making good progress in reading and math.

The Lewis Central Community School District administers the iReady exams to students in kindergarten through eighth grade every fall, winter and spring, according to Dave Black, school improvement specialist.

Reading“We reduced the number of students district-wide scoring as a student with a high risk of not performing at grade level from 482 to 344 (students), or 25% to 18%,” Black said in a presentation to the Board of Education Monday. “The median student has met 75% of a year’s growth at mid-year, for their grade level and placement.”

The median sixth-grader has met 92% of a year’s growth, he said.

From fall 2022 to winter 2023, the percentage of students scoring in Tier 1 on reading — meaning they score as a student in the second half of their grade or a higher grade would typically score and need no support beyond universal instruction — increased from 34% to 52%, Black said. Those in Tier 2 — students who are one grade below grade level and need some extra support — fell from 41% to 30%. Those in Tier 3 — students who are two or more grades below grade average and need significant supplemental support — decreased from 25% to 18%.

The numbers show positive movement, Black said.

“We’re looking for kids to move from category to category,” he said. “Overall, we’re making great shifts, in terms of students moving to upper levels of placement.”

Placement is based on proficiency, Black said. The district is looking for “stretch growth,” which helps put below-grade students on a path to proficiency and on-grade students on a path to advanced proficiency, he said. The national average is 50% of students scoring proficient.

“Fifty percent and above is where we want all of our schools to test — and they did,” he said. “And we want better than 50% as typical growth.”

Kreft Primary School students scored in the 62nd percentile, with a median growth of 75%, he said. Titan Hill Intermediate School students scored in the 53rd percentile and had median growth of 79%. And, Lewis Central Middle School students scored in the 52nd percentile and had median growth of 67%.

Math“We reduced the number of students scoring as a student with a high risk of not performing at grade level from 485 to 315 (25% to 16%),” Black said. “The median student in the district has met 62% of a year’s growth at mid-year for their grade level and placement.”

The median student in eighth grade has made 83% of a year’s growth, he said.

“The numbers and patterns in math are very similar (to reading),” Black said.

From fall 2022 to winter 2023, the number of students in Tier 1 — the ones at or above grade level “thriving” with universal instruction — grew from 453 in the fall to 828 students in winter, or from 23% to 43%, a chart showed. The number of students in Tier 2 — one grade below grade level and needing some extra support — decreased from 1,009 to 802 students, or 52% to 41%. And, as stated, the number in Tier 3 fell from 485 to 315 students, or 25% to 16%.

Kreft students scored in the 61st percentile and had a median growth rate of 72%, Black said. Titan Hill students were in the 52nd percentile and showed a median growth rate of 58%. And middle school students scored in the 45th percentile and had a median growth rate of 64%.