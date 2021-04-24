Lewis Central students slipped during closure, now roaring ahead

However, the growth in reading this year has been even more dramatic than In math. From fall to winter 2020-21, Lewis Central Middle School students tested at the median rate of 50% in performance but grew at an astonishing rate of almost 120%!

“Our middle school students made more than a year’s worth of growth in half a year!” Black said.

Kreft students performed at about 63% — well above the median rate of 50% — and grew at a rate of 70%, topping the median of 67%. Titan Hill students scored just a few percentage points above the median in performance but racked up a growth rate of more than 90%.

Comparing reading proficiency of fall to winter 2020-21 also revealed growth. The percentage at grade level jumped from 15% to 29%, and those partially at grade level increased from 18% to 23%. The percentage one grade level low dropped from 39% to 31%, those two grades low decreased from 14% to 9%, and the percentage of students three or more grade levels low declined from 14% to 9%.

While it’s too early to conclude that students have made up all the ground they may have lost, Superintendent Eric Knost is encouraged by the growth.

“We all feel very good about the midyear iReady results, which show some significant growth indicating that our students appear to be bouncing back quite well,” he said.

