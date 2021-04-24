Lewis Central students slipped during closure, now roaring ahead

Lewis Central Community School District students had a setback after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a school closure last spring. However, they have improved dramatically since then, a district official said during a presentation to the Board of Education.
Lewis Central uses iReady exams to measure proficiency and progress for students in kindergarten through eighth grade every fall, winter and spring, Dave Black, school improvement specialist, said at Monday’s meeting.
A chart comparing the math proficiency of Lewis Central students in kindergarten through eighth grade in winter 2019-20 — before the pandemic — to proficiency in winter 2020-21 shows a slight dip overall.
“The bottom line is, we missed one third of the school year last year, so we started way behind,” Black said.
The percentage of students testing at grade level or higher slipped from 22% to 20% from one winter to the next. At the same time, the percentage meeting some but not all of the grade-level benchmarks slid from 23% to 20%, the percentage scoring one grade level lower grew from 40% to 44% and the share testing two grade levels lower edged up from 8% to 9%. The portion scoring three or more grade levels lower remained stable at 7%.
Mathematics test results comparing fall and winter scores from the current school year show the growth that has occurred since students went back to school in person last fall.
An iReady chart shows that Kreft Primary School students performed at a level slightly below 60% but well above the median rate of 50%. They improved by about 72%, easily surpassing the median growth rate of 61%.
Lewis Central Middle School students performed slightly below the median rate of 50% but showed growth of 82%, breezing past the median rate of 61%.
Titan Hill Intermediate School students performed at about 46%, falling short of the median rate of 50%, but grew at a rate of 62%, just over the median of 61%.
“Our growth this year has been tremendous,” Black said.
Comparing math proficiency of fall and winter 2020-21 also shows strong growth. The percentage of students testing at grade level or higher ballooned from 6% to 20%, and the share partially at grade level grew from 13% to 21%. The percentage one grade low shrank from 55% to 44%, the portion two grades low dropped from 16% to 9%, and the percentage three or more grades low dipped from 10% to 7%.
Likewise, comparing reading proficiency for K-8 students from winter 2019-20 to winter 2020-21 shows a little slippage. The percentage at or above grade level slipped from 29% to 28%, and the share partially at grade level dipped from 24% to 22%. The percentage one grade below edged up from 29% to 31%, but the percentage two grades low remained at 9%, and the portion three or more grades low decreased from 10% to 9%.
However, the growth in reading this year has been even more dramatic than In math. From fall to winter 2020-21, Lewis Central Middle School students tested at the median rate of 50% in performance but grew at an astonishing rate of almost 120%!
“Our middle school students made more than a year’s worth of growth in half a year!” Black said.
Kreft students performed at about 63% — well above the median rate of 50% — and grew at a rate of 70%, topping the median of 67%. Titan Hill students scored just a few percentage points above the median in performance but racked up a growth rate of more than 90%.
Comparing reading proficiency of fall to winter 2020-21 also revealed growth. The percentage at grade level jumped from 15% to 29%, and those partially at grade level increased from 18% to 23%. The percentage one grade level low dropped from 39% to 31%, those two grades low decreased from 14% to 9%, and the percentage of students three or more grade levels low declined from 14% to 9%.
While it’s too early to conclude that students have made up all the ground they may have lost, Superintendent Eric Knost is encouraged by the growth.
“We all feel very good about the midyear iReady results, which show some significant growth indicating that our students appear to be bouncing back quite well,” he said.