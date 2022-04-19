Lewis Central students will not face extra days because of days canceled

Lewis Central Community School District students and families anxious to start summer break can relax: The district will not add days to the end of the school year to make up snow days.

The administration has determined that the district will have completed the required 1,080 hours and will be able to hold its last day of classes on June 3, as planned, Superintendent Eric Knost told the Board of Education on Monday.

Lewis Central schools were closed for three days during the current school year, Knost said. School was called off two days in December because of a power outage caused by severe weather that cut off power to some buildings. The Iowa Department of Education said those days would be considered snow days.

The third day was a snow day that also coincided with a spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, Knost said.

“If we were to have a disruption we’re not expecting, we’d have to come back and revisit this,” he said.

Certified staff would technically have three contract days remaining. Knost suggested considering these “flex” days that could be completed either at the end of this year or before contract days begin for the 2022-23 school year, as individual teachers needed.

“I think this idea of allowing these days to be flexed, at a minimum, would be appreciated,” he said.

Board President Dorene Scheffel agreed.

“I’m sure a lot of teachers put in extra hours,” she said.

Added Knost, “A whole lot of our staff are showing up before they have to at the beginning of the year.”

The board approved that arrangement and also took action on the 2023-24 calendar (the 2022-23 calendar has already been approved).

The proposed 2023-24 calendar showed school starting on Aug. 23 and ending on May 29, with the Friday and Monday around Easter weekend serving as spring break.

“We allowed every employee an opportunity to provide input on this calendar,” Knost said.

The board’s discussion centered around the length of spring break and the length of the school year.

Knost said some people think the district is putting in way too many school days, since it finishes later than many other districts, but many want to have a full week for spring break.

Board member Bob Hendrix asked if the district could lengthen school days to get more hours in with fewer days.

“You’re just playing with the minutes to try to get some days,” Knost said. “If you could add something bigger, like an hour -- but we can’t do that.”

“Kreft (Primary School) sets the days,” said Dave Black, school improvement specialist. “You have to go by the school with the fewest hours.”

Hendrix said parents appreciate having a full spring break.

Said Knost, “It seems like parents really value summer with their kids more than spring break. I received a lot of (positive) comments when we put the weeklong spring break back in, but I felt they were all negated when I got the calls in June asking ‘why are we still in school?’”

The board approved the proposed calendar, though Hendrix voted against it.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.