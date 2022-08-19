Lewis Central to hold open house for new auditorium, operations building

After years of anticipation, workers are putting the finishing touches on a new Lewis Central High School Auditorium.

Lewis Central Community School District will hold an open house for the auditorium and the district’s new operations center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at its main campus at 3504 Harry Langdon Blvd. in Council Bluffs. A ribbon cutting will be held at 5 p.m. on the auditorium stage.

Lewis Central High School has not had its own auditorium since it moved into its current building about 20 years ago. Instead, it has used the Lewis Central Middle School Auditorium for theater productions and select other functions.

The new 33,775-square-foot auditorium with seating for 1,100 is by far the largest in Council Bluffs. It includes a black box theater, acoustical shell, mezzanine, make-up room and scene shop.

The addition that houses the auditorium also includes an 11,775-square-foot career-technical education area that includes a wood shop, maintenance garage and storage space.

The school district’s new $6.2 million operations center was completed in March. The facility includes four bays for vehicle maintenance and repair, an automatic bus wash, a large training room, offices, a garage and storage space.

Visitors can enter the high school through the front entrance.

The event will be followed by a football game between Lewis Central and Harlan High Schools.