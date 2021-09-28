Lewis Central to host in-person college fair for area students

Lewis Central High School will host a college fair with representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities and several branches of the Armed Forces.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 6 in Lewis Central High School’s main gym, will be the first in-person college fair in the community for more than two years, according to Jackie Bode-Steinke, counselor for 11th- and 12th-graders at LCHS.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Higher education institutions represented at the college fair will include all three of Iowa’s state universities, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska-Omaha, University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University, Buena Vista University, Coe College, Creighton University, Drake University, Loras College, Luther College, Morningside University, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Northwest Missouri State University, St. Ambrose University, Simpson College, Wayne State College.

Masks are highly encouraged.

Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, go to https://app.strivescan.com/students. Once registered, students will be texted and emailed a QR code. They will have to show the QR code to be admitted to the college fair.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.