Lewis Central to replace stolen instruments, provide raises to nonunion employees

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Large instruments tend to have large price tags. Quotes for four-valve tubas ranged from $5,600 to $5,815 each, while baritone saxophones ran from $4,455 to $4,750 each — and the school needed three tubas and two bari saxes, according to board materials. On the other hand, music stands are less expensive — $37.50 to $40 each — but the school needs 60.

Delivery time and cost will both be considered in deciding which vendor to purchase each item from, Knost said.

“We want to make sure we have what we need for the school year,” he said.

In other business, the board voted to give raises to substitute, support and seasonal staff members. The daily rate for substitute teachers will increase from $148 to $150, and the rate for long-term subs (at least 16 straight days in the same assignment) will go from $165 to $167.

Wages for substitute nurses will increase from $12.50 per hour to $13.50 per hour for LPNs and $19 per hour to $20 per hour for RNs or BSNs.

Wages for classified substitutes will go from $9.50 to $10.50 per hour for paraeducators, $9.75 to $10.75 per hour for office staff and $10.25 to $10.50 per hour for food service workers.