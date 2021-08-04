Lewis Central to replace stolen instruments, provide raises to nonunion employees

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education on Monday voted to replace Lewis Central High School band instruments and equipment stolen in May and grant raises to employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.
The band items — music stands, percussion equipment and large instruments — were loaded in a trailer to be transported back to the school after its graduation ceremony on May 30 at the Mid-America Center, according to Superintendent Eric Knost.
“There were plans to retrieve it the next day, and when we went to retrieve it, it was gone,” he said.
The Council Bluffs Police Department had a security video aired on local TV stations in case an area resident had seen the trailer since it was taken, but no one came forward, Knost said.
“It was stated by the police that it was a stolen truck” that was used to pull the trailer away, he said. “From what we understand, those trailers are a hot commodity. It’s just a shame that people would rip off a school.
“We had hoped it would all be recovered, but we weren’t hearing anything, so we just had to go ahead and file an insurance claim,” Knost continued. “It’ll all be replaced. It’s all covered by insurance, minus a small deductible.”
The district received quotes on replacement instruments from Dietze Music and Schmitt Music of Omaha and Rieman Music of Des Moines, according to board materials.
Large instruments tend to have large price tags. Quotes for four-valve tubas ranged from $5,600 to $5,815 each, while baritone saxophones ran from $4,455 to $4,750 each — and the school needed three tubas and two bari saxes, according to board materials. On the other hand, music stands are less expensive — $37.50 to $40 each — but the school needs 60.
Delivery time and cost will both be considered in deciding which vendor to purchase each item from, Knost said.
“We want to make sure we have what we need for the school year,” he said.
In other business, the board voted to give raises to substitute, support and seasonal staff members. The daily rate for substitute teachers will increase from $148 to $150, and the rate for long-term subs (at least 16 straight days in the same assignment) will go from $165 to $167.
Wages for substitute nurses will increase from $12.50 per hour to $13.50 per hour for LPNs and $19 per hour to $20 per hour for RNs or BSNs.
Wages for classified substitutes will go from $9.50 to $10.50 per hour for paraeducators, $9.75 to $10.75 per hour for office staff and $10.25 to $10.50 per hour for food service workers.
Translators who are district employees (as opposed to short-term contractors) will see wages increase from $15 to $20 per hour, and interpreters who are district employees will see theirs rise from $25 to $30 per hour. District sign language interpreters will get a boost from $25 to $30 per hour.