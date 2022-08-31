Lewis Central to share HVAC director with Missouri Valley School District

Lewis Central Community School District will share an HVAC operations director with Missouri Valley Community School District because of a shortage of candidates for the position.

“We’ve been looking for an HVAC person for a year and a half or so,” Superintendent Brent Hoesing said during a Board of Education meeting Monday.

Hoesing talked to Christi Gochenour, who replaced him as Missouri Valley superintendent, and Missouri Valley High School alumnus Zane Harvey, who has worked on plumbing and electrical at Guinan Heating & Electrical for five years, about sharing the position, who were both receptive to the idea. The plan is for Harvey to work one day a week in Missouri Valley and four days a week in Council Bluffs. Missouri Valley will pay for one-fifth of his contract.

Hoesing called the sharing agreement a “win-win.”

“It basically cuts our cost almost in half, and we still have him four days a week,” he said.

The agreement between the districts would be renewable on an annual basis.

The Board approved the sharing arrangement and the hiring of Harvey.

Hoesing said there are more items for contractor Ronco Construction to take care of in the new operations building, as well as in the high school fine arts and career technical education addition. Curtains, lights, sound equipment and access points need to be installed in the performing arts center, and paint needs to be touched up, he said.

On Hoesing’s recommendation, the Board approved the purchase of a 12-passenger van for transporting students involved in activities.

“As I’ve mentioned before, moving forward, we will focus on adding a few used 12-passenger vans as we find them,” he said in Board materials. “We are in need of new vans right now, but the standard 8-passenger van does not help us when it comes to activities. Having extra room for four students makes all the difference. Unfortunately, we have to purchase these vans used (Iowa Code), and they don’t come up very often because every other school in the state is also after them.”

The Board approved the purchase of a 2019 Chevy Express 3500LT 12-passenger van from Olathe (Kansas) Lincoln Ford for $40,500.

The Board also approved the purchase of an SUV. The district does not currently own a four-wheel-drive vehicle suitable for carrying students, Hoesing said.

“Since Heartland Therapeutic (School) is closed down in Council Bluffs for this year, we have to transport special education students daily to One Oak Therapeutic School in north Omaha (43rd and Fort streets). I want to make sure we can get them there safely in the winter months. There might be times when we just didn’t beat the weather.”

The Board approved the purchase of a new 2023 Chevrolet Suburban from Woodhouse Chevy Buick in Missouri Valley for $61,495.

Board members discussed the addition of more signage to the west side of the exterior of the auditorium. There is currently a large Titan head but no words.

Hoesing presented two options, each with two lines. One would say “Lewis Central High School” on the top line and “Home of the Titans” on the bottom line. The second option would say “Lewis Central” in bigger letters on the top line and “Home of the Titans” on the bottom line.

Member Amie Adkins said she likes the second option, because the letters in the top line would be larger and refer to the whole school district. Member Brian Stoufer said he also liked the larger letters.

Members also discussed changing the interior signage for the black box theater from multipurpose room to black box theater. Member Bob Hendrix said the room was designed to be a black box theater, but Stoufer said the intent was for it to serve as a multipurpose room.

Board President Dorene Scheffel said the high school already has a multipurpose room, and it would be confusing to have two rooms with the same label. Adkins said the intent was for it to be a black box theater, but it could still be used for other things.

“I’m just concerned that we have two rooms in the same building with the same name,” Hendrix said.

Vice President Daryl Weilage said he thought the original plan was for it to be called black box theater. Member Jennifer McDaniel said she thought the sign should be changed.

The Board tabled the two signs, and Hoesing said he would get more specifics for the board’s next meeting, which will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.