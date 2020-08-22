Lewis Central to start with 'orientation' week

Local schools are welcoming students back into their hallways as they begin their fall terms.
Heartland Christian School started Thursday, Council Bluffs Community Schools and St. Albert Catholic Schools will start Monday, and Lewis Central Community Schools will start Tuesday.
Around the area, Missouri Valley Community Schools started on Aug. 14, Treynor Community Schools started Wednesday, Glenwood Community Schools started Thursday, Underwood and Riverside Community Schools will start Monday and Fremont-Mills Community Schools will start Tuesday.
Lewis Central will follow a different schedule for its first week, according to Superintendent Eric Knost.
“I really view (the first week) as orientation for all of our students,” he said. “On that very first day, Titan Hill is only going to be second grade, the middle school is only going to be sixth grade and the high school is only going to be ninth grade.”
The first week’s schedule is as follows:
• Tuesday — only students in first, second, sixth and ninth grades will attend.
• Wednesday — students in first through 12th grades will attend. All students will be dismissed one hour early, as they will be every Wednesday, to allow time for staff professional development.
• Thursday — kindergartners will start, and students in second through 12th grades will attend while first-graders take the day off.
• Friday — preschoolers will start, kindergartners will attend and students in second through 12th grades will attend. First-graders will again have the day off.
The idea is to give students just starting and those moving to another building a chance to adjust to the transition, Knost said.
“Kreft contacted us, concerned about kindergartners coming in and getting acclimated,” not only to school but to safety measures like wearing a facial covering and social distancing, he said.
“In regards to the Kreft schedule, staff felt that this year’s first grade would benefit from some time to get re-acquainted with expectations and procedures in a school setting, since their in-person kindergarten year was cut short,” Knost said in an explanation on the school district’s website. “They also felt it would be tough to have this year’s kindergartners in the building for two days and then give them four days off, which is why you see first grade first and then kindergarten.”
In past years, the high school has started out with just ninth-graders on the first morning, and other students came in later, he said.
The district will also offer graded classes online, Knost said.
“What we have this year is a whole lot different than the voluntary online programming we had last year,” he said.
Students will be expected to attend classes either in person or virtually, complete assigned work and be graded on it, Knost said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!