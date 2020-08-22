Lewis Central to start with 'orientation' week

• Thursday — kindergartners will start, and students in second through 12th grades will attend while first-graders take the day off.

• Friday — preschoolers will start, kindergartners will attend and students in second through 12th grades will attend. First-graders will again have the day off.

The idea is to give students just starting and those moving to another building a chance to adjust to the transition, Knost said.

“Kreft contacted us, concerned about kindergartners coming in and getting acclimated,” not only to school but to safety measures like wearing a facial covering and social distancing, he said.

“In regards to the Kreft schedule, staff felt that this year’s first grade would benefit from some time to get re-acquainted with expectations and procedures in a school setting, since their in-person kindergarten year was cut short,” Knost said in an explanation on the school district’s website. “They also felt it would be tough to have this year’s kindergartners in the building for two days and then give them four days off, which is why you see first grade first and then kindergarten.”

In past years, the high school has started out with just ninth-graders on the first morning, and other students came in later, he said.