Lewis Central weighs calendar options after survey of staff, parents

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education is working on a balancing act and hoping to land on the right school calendar for next year — preferably during its Feb. 20 meeting.

The board has already approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year, but Superintendent Brent Hoesing feels that a lot of people are not happy with it.

The process involves designing an agreeable compromise between the people who want more days off and those who want the school year to end before Memorial Day.

The administration took a survey of parents and staff members that yielded 452 responses from parents and 180 from staff members, Hoesing said. Among both groups, finishing before Memorial Day was the top priority.

“The Memorial Day one was by far the hardest to do,” he said. “It’s a feat just to get close to getting done before Memorial Day.”

“We’re not going to please everyone,” Board President Dorene Scheffel said. “We’ll do the best we can.”

At the same time, some respondents said they wanted to start after Labor Day. Achieving both of those goals would not be mathematically possible, Hoesing said. Some want a full two weeks off for winter break, and some want a full week for spring break, while others said it was OK to shorten spring break and/or couple it with Easter break. A few even wanted all of Thanksgiving week off.

“The second-highest vote was that two-week winter break,” he said.

Another suggestion was eliminating the early dismissals on Wednesday and using what is currently professional development time for instruction, Hoesing said. That would reduce the number of school days needed to satisfy the state-mandated 1,080 hours of instruction per academic year.

“That was mentioned frequently,” he said.

But those sessions are a valuable opportunity for teachers to collaborate, learn new methods and progress in their careers, Hoesing said.

One person suggested eliminating the teacher day before Labor Day weekend.

“That was from a teacher who said ‘we don’t need a day off that soon,’” Hoesing said.

Other suggestions included having two conferences a year instead of three, waiting until Dec. 23 to start winter break but having an early dismissal on Dec. 22, shortening Lewis Central’s phased start to the school year, making breaks align with those at colleges and having a full day of professional development before classes resume after winter break. Some recommended switching from trimesters to semesters.

“We are not looking at semesters this year,” Hoesing said.

The soonest the district could change to semesters would be the 2024-25 school year, he said. He said the district would wait to design a calendar for that academic year until stakeholders had a discussion on changing to semesters.

Under the Current Approved Calendar for the 2023-24 academic year, school would start on Aug. 23 (the earliest date allowed by the state) and end on May 29. Winter break would be nine days, Thanksgiving would be three days and spring break would be two days plus a weekend (March 29 to April 1). There would be five district work days — two before the school year started, one after it ended and one after each trimester. There would also be three professional development days — one before the work days before the school year, one on Sept. 1 and one on Feb. 19 between the first two trimesters. There would be compensatory days after conferences.

Hoesing presented three possible alternative calendars, including one he said was a compromise between the other two.

Memorial Day

release optionThe school year would start on Aug. 23 and end on May 23 (the Thursday before Memorial Day).

Winter break would include eight vacation days and one work day. There would be three vacation days for Thanksgiving and one for spring (March 29).

There would be three professional development/work days before the school year started, one after it ended and four during the school year (between trimesters, after winter break and on President’s Day) and comp days after conferences.

Spring Break optionThe academic year would start on Aug. 23 and end on June 4. Winter break would be eight vacation days and one work day. Spring break would be five days on March 4-8. There would be three days off for Thanksgiving. There would be eight PD/Work days — three before the year started, one after it ended and four during the year, as before, plus comp days after conferences.

Compromise optionThe school year would begin on Aug. 23 and end on May 29. Winter break would be nine days plus a work day. Spring break would be four days plus a weekend (March 27-April 1), and Thanksgiving would be three days. There would be eight PD/Work days as before and comp days after conferences.

The board plans to approve a calendar during its Feb. 20 meeting.