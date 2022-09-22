Lewis Central will go big with signage for exterior of high school auditorium

Go big or go home, they say.

Well, they’re going to go very big at Lewis Central High School.

The Lewis Central Community Schools Board of Education wants to add signage next to the Titan on the west exterior wall of the new auditorium stating “Lewis Central” on the top line and “Home of the Titans” on the bottom line. Members decided Monday that the letters in the top line will be 6 feet tall, and those in the bottom line will be 4 feet tall.

People have been asking when the signage would be added to the building, Superintendent Brent Hoesing told the board.

“Next to child care, this has been the number one thing I get questions about,” he said.

While the Board discussed using smaller lettering, members decided to go with the larger size so people could read it from a distance.

“You’re going to do this one time, and it’s going to be there for 50 years; so get what you really want,” Hoesing told the board.

With lighting and installation, the signage would cost $62,168.63, according to an estimate from the vendor.

The board also approved new interior signage for the black box theater at a cost of $4,297, with lighting and installation.

The new auditorium is already attracting attention, Hoesing said.

“We have been getting a lot of requests from people wanting to use the facility,” he said.

The district will wait until January to consider allowing outside organizations to use the auditorium, Hoesing said.

Currently, there are still things that need to be finished or redone in the auditorium and a couple in the operations building, he said.

Hoesing said he has been visiting the school buildings and operations center “to see what we’re doing” and also served as a bus monitor. He has asked schools to survey parents on what they think about Lewis Central’s phased beginning of the school year.

“We want to do not only what we think is best for our students but what parents think is best for their children,” he said.

The school district has been starting each year mainly with students in transition grades — first, second, sixth and ninth — with other students joining them the next day or, at the high school, later on the first day.

So far, responses have been mixed, Hoesing said.

“One thing we’re finding about the alternate days is you either love them or hate them,” he said. “Either it’s a terrible inconvenience because you have to do something with the other kids or you love it because you like the easing in.”

Hoesing said officials would need to consider the survey results when planning next year’s launch.

The board approved the purchase of a Ventrac compact tractor for maintaining the grounds at a cost of $59,560.

The tractor can be used to mow the steep hills at Titan Hill Intermediate School, which the district’s current equipment isn’t made for, Hoesing said. Instead, the hills are currently being mowed by an outside contractor. The district pays the contractor $2,000 a year for that service, according to Andrea Raes, business manager.

The Ventrac is available with a wide variety of accessories and can also be used for edging and snow removal with a blade, brush or blower, Hoesing said. A cab enclosure can also be added. Jim Ettleman, the district’s new building and grounds director, used one when he worked at Underwood and told Hoesing “it does the work of four different machines.”