Lewis Central's Beyenhof to become superintendent of Treynor Schools

After 10 years as Lewis Central High School principal, Joel Beyenhof will leave Titan territory on July 1 to serve as superintendent of Treynor Community School District.

The appointment was announced on the Cardinals’ website on Wednesday.

“I am very excited that (Beyenhof) has been chosen to lead our district,” said Treynor School Board President Brandon Vorthmann. “He is a collaborative leader who has a solid track record of school improvement and of developing leaders. He is student-focused and will strive to do what is best for them.

“He brings a strong background as an instructional leader, communicator and lifelong learner,” he added.

Beyenhof said he is excited about his next assignment.

“It’s a great honor to have this opportunity to lead such a rich and historic district that has had such excellence in academics, activities and facilities,” he said in an introductory video accessible through a link on the Treynor Community Schools website.

Lewis Central School Board President Dorene Scheffel expressed her appreciation for Beyenhof’s service to the district.

“I truly thank Dr. Joel Beyenhof for all the time, instruction and work he has given to Lewis Central, making us a great district,” she said. “He has not wavered from our number one goal, which is student learning.”

His work has led to improved graduation rates and the high school being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School, Scheffel said.

“Dr. Beyenhof’s tenure at LCHS has definitely ‘Inspired Excellence’ in LC students, teachers and staff,” she said.

“I am sorry he is leaving Lewis Central,” Scheffel said. “His leadership will be missed – but I know he will continue his excellent work as he moves to a new position at a different school. I wish him the best of luck, always.”

Beyenhof said there were several accomplishments he was proud of at Lewis Central High School, including the following:

• Improving the school’s graduation rate from 83.6% in 2011 to 97.8% in 2020

• Being named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021

• Being selected as a Distinguished School by Project Lead The Way

• Being mentioned in US News & World Report as one of the best high schools in the nation

Beyenhof gave a lot of credit to the staff for the accomplishments.

“It just felt like we had a lot of success in various years,” he said. “I hope my leadership played a significant role in it, but really the credit goes to the staff and students who put in all the hard work.”

Beyenhof grew up on a hog farm in southwestern Minnesota and attended school in the Hills-Beaver Creek consolidated school district, he said. The district is based in Hills, Minnesota, which is four miles from the South Dakota boundary and two miles from the Iowa boundary.

“I had 28 in my graduating class,” he said.

He took advantage of opportunities to get involved in activities, participating in football, basketball and track.

Various adults had an influence on Beyenhof’s career choice.

“Looking back, there were a couple different groups that had some influence,” he said. “Teachers were probably one of the most influential groups, along with coaches and also adults in the church I attended. They provided a lot of structure for me. Because of that, I always had a lot of respect for teaching and coaching roles.”

Beyenhof earned a bachelor’s degree in math at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, with a minor in business administration. The school was about an hour from his family’s farm.

“I could go home and work on the farm on the weekends,” he said.

He started his career in education as a math teacher at Wilson Junior High School in Council Bluffs, where he taught for six years and coached football, basketball, wrestling and track most of those years.

While teaching in Council Bluffs Community School District, Beyenhof earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Doane University and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from University of Nebraska at Omaha.

After Wilson, he taught math at Abraham Lincoln High School for about 4 ½ years, then had an opportunity to become assistant principal/activities director partway through the year. After about 1 ½ years, he returned to Wilson as assistant principal and became principal after two years. He held that position for six years before being appointed to his current position as principal of Lewis Central High School.

While at LCHS, Beyenhof completed a doctorate in educational administration at UNO.

