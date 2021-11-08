Lewis Central's Veterans Day Assembly to start earlier Thursday

Due to a previously unscheduled school event, Lewis Central High School’s Veterans Day Assembly will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday instead of 9:45 a.m.
The LCHS football team will be competing in the Iowa football semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday in Cedar Falls.
The assembly is free and open to the public.
