Lewis Central's Veterans Day Assembly to start earlier Thursday
Due to a previously unscheduled school event, Lewis Central High School’s Veterans Day Assembly will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday instead of 9:45 a.m.

The LCHS football team will be competing in the Iowa football semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday in Cedar Falls.

The assembly is free and open to the public.

