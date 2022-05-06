Local AFJROTC drill team named National Champions in Unarmed Drill

The drill team from Air Force Junior ROTC Unit IA-951, based at Abraham Lincoln High School, entered a national competition last month and came out with flying colors.

The cadets were named National Champions in Unarmed Drill for Division III at the 2022 National High School Drill Team Championships April 15-16 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“The 15 cadets that competed absolutely crushed the competition,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Bush, senior aerospace science instructor for the unit.

The team won other honors, too. Cadet Alizia Frieze won first place as Unarmed Drill Commander, and the team won first place in Unarmed Regulation and first place in Unarmed Color Guard. Members also captured fourth place in Unarmed Inspection and fourth place in Unarmed Exhibition.

The team entered four competitions this year, including the Air Force Junior ROTC Open Drill Nationals in Dayton, Ohio.

Any honors the group won were definitely earned. The drill teams and color guard practiced before and after school every day beginning in September, Bush said.

Air Force Junior ROTC’s mission is to “build better citizens for America,” not necessarily prepare cadets for military service, Bush said.

“If they decide to join the military, great -- but that is not our mission,” he said.

Five of the seven graduating seniors plan to attend college, and one of them plans to enroll in Senior Air Force ROTC at University of Nebraska-Omaha, Bush said.

