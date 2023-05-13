Local Air Force Junior ROTC members made the jump to a tougher division in drill team competition this year.

Fourteen cadets from Air Force JROTC Unit IA-951 competed in the National High School Drill Team Championships last weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, said Lt. Col. Kevin Bush, senior aerospace science instructor for the unit.

“Over 120 of the best JROTC drill teams from all services from around the country competed in three divisions (Masters, Advanced and Basic) in two categories: armed and unarmed drill,” he said. “Last year, the cadets won the National Championship in Unarmed – Basic Division, so they were moved up to the Advanced Division this year.”

But the team did well, in spite of facing more talented competition from larger schools, Bush said.

“The cadets performed phenomenally in their first year in the Advanced Division,” he said.

The team placed 10th overall in the Advanced Division after ranking fourth in Color Guard, seventh in Regulation, ninth in Exhibition and 13th in Inspection, Bush said. In addition, Cadet Jacqueline Bunten placed seventh as Commander. The team was highlighted on the AFJROTC Facebook page for its performance.

“The cadets also had the unique opportunity to meet Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass — the first female senior enlisted leader of any branch of the U.S. Military,” he said.

On Friday, the day before the competition started, the cadets spent their time at the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida learning about space and the science of flight. That was no doubt an educational visit, as well as a sightseeing thrill.

The cadets included Garret Foster (senior), Jacqueline Bunten (senior), Dalton McCormick (senior), Dara Pich (senior), Jerimiah Helms, Alex Meza, Joseph Hibbert, Hailey Merit, Hanna Merit, Bella Hirsch-Rollins, Alanna Huggins, Kaci Wohlers, Kayley Coffey and Lila Conant.