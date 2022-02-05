Local officials: Licensure bill only part of what schools need from Legislature

Local school officials see a bill introduced by Republicans in the Iowa House that would make it easier to get a teaching license as a positive development, but only a small part of what school districts need.

Under the proposal, anyone with a bachelor’s degree and three years of work experience could become licensed with 15 credit hours in teacher education and a one-year internship-like experience.

Garry Milbourn, chief human resources officer for the Council Bluffs Community School District, sees the bill as a good move.

“We support this proposal,” he said. “There are likely numerous college graduates with great experiences that could positively impact Council Bluffs students’ learning. Removing barriers for college graduates to go back and pursue a career in education is a positive move for the future staffing of our schools.”

Milbourn would also like to see some other ideas that have been discussed come to fruition.

“Recent steps in the right direction include continuing the recent efforts toward licensure reciprocity from other states, as well as examining wider endorsements (i.e., 5-12 science endorsement verses 5-12 biological science or 5-12 chemistry),” he said.

Mike Beranek, the president of the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s largest public teachers union, called the House Republican proposal — and others they have offered — a welcome start, but not everything that educators need from the state.

Beranek said his organization supports the alternative licensure program proposed by Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, another proposal to eliminate the standardized test needed to acquire a teaching license and a proposal to increase the number of teachers-in-training who are eligible to apply for a state grant program.

“We are very concerned about the idea of recruiting and retaining our educators here in the state,” Beranek said. “So while these are positive moves in the right direction, we can’t forget the importance of fully funding our schools and making sure our classrooms aren’t overcrowded.”

Ed Hawks, superintendent of Underwood Community Schools, likes the proposal but, like Beranek, emphasized that schools also need more funding.

“The alternative licensure idea proposed by Rep. Hite is a step in the right direction, but the real issue is whether the Legislature is committed to funding school districts in Iowa at a level that reflects what is happening, in terms of significant increases in health insurance costs, fuel costs, utility costs, and so on,” Hawks said. “I believe that a 4% increase in state funding for K-12 school districts is needed, rather than the governor’s 2.5% increase budget proposal.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and House Republicans have proposed increasing general state funding to K-12 schools by 2.5%; Senate Republicans have proposed a 2.25% increase and statehouse Democrats have proposed a 5% increase.

For historical context, K-12 funding increased an average of 5% annually over the first 38 years under the state’s current state funding formula, according to data from the state’s nonpartisan fiscal analysis agency. Since 2011, when Republicans gained at least a portion of control over the state lawmaking process, the average annual K-12 funding increase has been 1.9%.

Eric Knost, superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, sees the licensure bill as small compared to negative effects legislators are having on public schools.

“While this might otherwise be a decent effort, I believe there is significant damage our Legislature has done to demean and drive away public school employees, which really negates any such effort,” he said. “There is so much critical rhetoric coming through our elected officials -- that speaks volumes about their lack of concern for our teachers.

“While creating an easier path to become an educator may attract a few more candidates, it will never match the massive retention problems as people are bailing from the profession,” Knost said. “Superintendents, especially in rural Iowa, are all dealing with significant shortages in all employee groups.

“Here's a few thoughts to consider for our state lawmakers: fully fund public schools, fully fund transportation for public schools, fully fund preschool programs, restore local control for school governance and protocols, stop trying to micromanage educators from the state level and celebrate/reward the outstanding teachers in our schools,” he said.

“If they want to invest in the state, invest in schools and stop supporting measures to flow money away from public schools under the guise of helping children,” Knost said.

Erin Murphy of the Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed.

