Local public school districts list priorities for Iowa Legislature

The Iowa Legislature will begin its 2022 session on Jan. 10. Lewis Central and Council Bluffs Community School Districts, at the urging of the Iowa Association of School Boards, have long since ironed out their legislative priorities or adopted those recommended by the IASB.

Below are the priorities approved by their respective Boards of Education and notes about a couple actions taken by the Iowa Legislature that are at least indirectly related to the stated issue.

Council Bluffs Legislative Priorities — 2022, as approved on Sept. 14, 2021

“While all of these priorities are important, we recognize that the legislators work with limited funding,” Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.

1. Timely, Equitable and Adequate School Funding: Establish a timely and adequate Supplemental State Aid. Ensure that all schools receive the same base SSA support. Develop methods to provide additional support for children from poverty.

“Setting SSA to adequately fund the increasing costs of providing education is always a top priority,” Murillo said.

2. Mental Health Services Funding: As a proactive step to promote school safety and student success, provide increased access to mental health services for students, and clarify funding sources and responsibilities, which must necessarily include critical partners and provision of wraparound services. Fund mental health student supports through the school foundation formula (student weighting, shared obligation across districts or AEAs provisions) and/or early childhood, human services and juvenile justice appropriations. Allow Medicaid and private insurance to cover telehealth counseling provided virtually to students while at school.

Related 2021 action — Children’s Mental Health School-Based Training and Support: Appropriates $3,183,936 for the continuance of school-based children’s mental health support, including mental health awareness training for educators. This includes an increase of $1,083,936 compared to FY 2021 to be used by Area Education Agencies to provide mental health awareness training for educators and support mental health needs of students. Of the amount distributed to AEAs, $83,936 is to be used to implement a children’s grief and loss rural pilot program to serve up to 375 Iowa children in up to seven rural school districts or accredited nonpublic schools. This pilot program is to be administered by, and the funds distributed to, an existing statewide not-for-profit healthcare organization that currently provides grief and loss services to children. The bill requires the Department, in collaboration with the statewide not-for-profit health-care organization receiving monies for the children’s grief and loss rural pilot program, to prepare a report detailing the expenditure of monies used for purposes of the program and its outcomes to the General Assembly by Sept. 30, 2022.

3. Student Opportunity Equity: Resources necessary to close achievement gaps.

“This is especially important as we recover from the unfinished learning during the pandemic,” Murillo said. “ESSER (COVID relief) funding does help but is only available for a few years. A change in the funding formula could provide for students in need for many years to come.”

Related 2021 Action: Best Buddies Iowa

Appropriates $25,000 to create opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, and leadership development for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The bill requires the Department to establish criteria for the distribution of the General Fund appropriation for Best Buddies Iowa and requires the organizations receiving a distribution to report annually to the Department student identifying data for students participating in the program.

4. Full funding — Universal Statewide Voluntary Preschool: Increase the weighted funding from .5 to 1.0 to provide more preschool opportunities and cover the actual costs of providing full-day preschool services.

“As we expand to provide universal early childhood opportunities for our students, full funding to meet the diverse needs of our youngest learners will be extremely helpful,” Murillo said.

5. District Authority and Control: One size does not fit all. Strengthen Local Board of Education’s local decision-making authority/home rule authority regarding methods to accomplish desired educational outcomes. Remove overly restrictive or inefficient limitations which inhibit innovation, efficiency and the ability of school boards to meet local needs.

Lewis Central Legislative Priorities — 2022, as adopted on June 21, 2021

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education voted to adopt the Iowa Association of School Boards’ legislative priorities for 2022. The IASB’S priorities focus on preschool, mental health, school funding and supplemental state aid.

“These are four that are very important to our community, our students and the ability to grow and operate as a functioning school district,” board member Bob Hendrix said.

According to an IASB document, the organization’s legislative priorities include the following:

1. Preschool: IASB supports an increase in funding from the current weighting of 0.5 to 1.0 full-time equivalent to increase the ability of districts to provide services such as full-day programming and transportation to ensure that all 4- and 5-year-olds have the ability to attend the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program. Districts should be given maximum flexibility to assign costs to the program.

2. Mental Health: Supports efforts to establish comprehensive community mental health systems to offer preventative and treatment services and comprehensive school mental health programs that include:

Increased access for in-school and telehealth services;

Increased access to mental health professionals via in-person or telehealth visits;

Creation of a categorical funding stream designed for mental health professionals serving students and ongoing teacher, administrator and support staff mental health training;

Equitable reimbursement by Medicaid and private insurers for in-school services;

Ongoing teacher, administrator and support staff training to improve the awareness and understanding of child emotional and mental health needs;

Integration of suicide prevention and coping skills into existing curriculum;

Expanding state-funded loan forgiveness programs to include mental health professionals who agree to provide services to schools;

An ongoing mental health resources clearinghouse for schools and community providers; and

Trainings that include a referral plan for continuing action provided by mental health professionals outside of the school district.

3. School Funding: Supports a school foundation formula that:

Provides sufficient and timely funding to meet education goals;

Equalizes per-pupil funding;

Provides a funding mechanism for transportation costs that reduces the pressure on the general fund and addresses inequities between school districts;

Includes factors based on changes in demographics, including socio-economic status, remedial programming and enrollment challenges;

Reflects actual costs for special education services;

Incorporates categorical funding in the formula within three years; and

Includes a mix of state aid and property taxes.

4. Supplemental State Aid: Supports setting supplemental state aid:

At a rate that sufficiently supports local districts’ efforts to plain, create and sustain world-class schools;

For FY 2022, by Jan. 29, 2022; and

For FY 2023 and future budget years, at least 14 months prior to the certification of the school districts’ budgets.

Setting supplemental state aid within the statutory requirements allows districts to make sound financial decisions on programs and staffing levels in order to provide the best possible education to all students.

IASB supports a formula-driven method for establishing the supplemental state aid growth rate, if it is not set within the statutory requirements.

