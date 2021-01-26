Local school officials: School choice bill not a simple issue

The issue of school choice is not as simple as people might think, private school advocates say.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ education bill, filed last Wednesday, again raises the issue of funneling public funds into private schools, as some have in past years, but on a narrower basis.
One of the study bill’s key components is to establish state funding to help students in subpar public schools attend a private school. The bill proposes establishing a state-funded, “student-first” scholarship program that would be available for any students at public schools receiving support under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
“This legislation will help every child receive a quality education, regardless of income and no matter their zip code,” Reynolds said in a prepared statement.
The bill would foster not only choice but competition, said Pat Garrett, a spokesman for Reynolds.
“It offers options for parents and encourages the type of healthy competition that will raise the quality for all schools, both public and private,” he said. “We cannot leave children behind in failing schools, and the governor’s legislation ensures we do not.”
For the students affected, the proposal would put choice in the hands of parents, said Anne Rohling, president of St. Albert Catholic School.
“At St. Albert Catholic, we believe that parents best understand the educational needs of their children,” she said. “We do not believe this is a private vs. public school debate. It is simply a school choice for the parents to choose.
“For example, open enrollment exists for local public school districts,” Rohling said. “Open enrollment in the public schools (has) allowed families the opportunity to seek out the best fit for their children. If this legislation will empower more families to have more choices, then we are in support of it. We appreciate the governor’s proposal as a starting point in this ongoing endeavor.”
Public school officials are afraid much-needed funds would be diverted to private schools.
“In our community, families already have excellent options and choices for public education, supported by state and local funding,” Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo commented Thursday. “We agree that parents should have the choice to enroll their child in a private or religious school, but not with public taxpayer funds.”
Lewis Central Superintendent Eric Knost echoed that sentiment.
“I’m opposed to any effort to flow public dollars into private schools,” he said.
Unfortunately, many families cannot afford to send their children to private schools without financial assistance, said Larry Gray, director of Heartland Christian School in Council Bluffs.
“If stipends or funds were made available to students in our community, it would allow an option for those who would benefit from the education offered at Heartland Christian,” he said.
“The concern we hear from parents has always been ‘we live in the community, pay for and attend a Christian school, but our taxes still go to the public school system,’” Gray said. “I would say that most — if not all — parents would simply appreciate their tax dollars going to the school of their choosing.”
Some programs at private schools already receive state and/or federal funding, Rohling said.
“Furthermore, the parents of non-public school students are also taxpaying citizens with ownership in the public funding,” she said. “St. Albert Catholic believes it is long past time for school choice.”
However, any government funds would have to come without too many strings attached, Gray said.
“Accredited Christian schools like ours must have the freedom to continue with the teachings of our belief system,” he said. “Anytime funds are offered outside of our tuition and fundraising, we enter into those agreements with caution and thorough investigation. Would the funds benefit our parents? Sure, but not at the expense of changing what we believe is education taught at its best — from a biblical foundation. So, that being said, it is not automatic that HCS would accept the funds currently being discussed.”
Murillo questioned whether private schools would be held accountable for their financial or academic practices.
Heartland Christian “certainly” is, Gray said.
“As a board-run, accredited school, we adhere to all the qualifications and reporting that is required by Christian Schools International and the Iowa Board of Education,” he said. “And we adhere to all requirements and protocols that are in place for all 501©(3) organizations, which include transparency and accountability with the financial operation of our school.
“I can understand why the public school community feels this is not good policy,” Gray said. “Nobody ever agrees with policy that requires us losing important funds. Our community schools are some of the best in the state and need and deserve the funds allocated to them to continue with their quality educational programs. Heartland Christian is not in the business of competing with area public and Catholic education — or in the business of building a school solely on the number of students and funds that can be acquired — but keeping to our Christian beliefs in the classroom, smaller classes and the quality of education that is offered to all students.
“My personal stance is that there is plenty of funding at the state and federal level for just about every organization, group, team or school — why not the Christian School? I understand this is a bigger issue than just Council Bluffs, and I believe our state government will make the proper decision to benefit all — and certainly not take too much away from those who continue to need funds. And, as a viable and thriving Christian school in our state, I would be glad to take part in the discussion and debate.”