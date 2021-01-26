Local school officials: School choice bill not a simple issue

Murillo questioned whether private schools would be held accountable for their financial or academic practices.

Heartland Christian “certainly” is, Gray said.

“As a board-run, accredited school, we adhere to all the qualifications and reporting that is required by Christian Schools International and the Iowa Board of Education,” he said. “And we adhere to all requirements and protocols that are in place for all 501©(3) organizations, which include transparency and accountability with the financial operation of our school.

“I can understand why the public school community feels this is not good policy,” Gray said. “Nobody ever agrees with policy that requires us losing important funds. Our community schools are some of the best in the state and need and deserve the funds allocated to them to continue with their quality educational programs. Heartland Christian is not in the business of competing with area public and Catholic education — or in the business of building a school solely on the number of students and funds that can be acquired — but keeping to our Christian beliefs in the classroom, smaller classes and the quality of education that is offered to all students.

“My personal stance is that there is plenty of funding at the state and federal level for just about every organization, group, team or school — why not the Christian School? I understand this is a bigger issue than just Council Bluffs, and I believe our state government will make the proper decision to benefit all — and certainly not take too much away from those who continue to need funds. And, as a viable and thriving Christian school in our state, I would be glad to take part in the discussion and debate.”

