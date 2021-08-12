Local schools release schedules of back-to-school events, start dates

Preparation for the new school year will shift into high gear next week, when local schools will hold back-to-school nights and orientation. Heartland Christian School will begin its fall session on Aug. 19.
Here is a roundup of all the official back-to-school events compiled by the Nonpareil:
Council Bluffs Community Schools
Aug. 18 -- Middle School Back to School (last names A-K), 5-6:30 p.m.
Aug. 19 -- Elementary Back to School Night, 4-6 p.m.
Aug. 19 -- Middle School Back to School (last names L-Z), 5-6:30 p.m.
Aug. 19 -- High School Back to School Night, 6-7 p.m.
Aug. 23 - First Day of School K-12
Aug. 26 - First Day of Preschool
Lewis Central Community Schools
Aug. 23 -- New Student Orientation, grades 7-8, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Aug. 23 -- Sixth grade supply drop-off, 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Aug. 23 -- Sixth grade parent-student orientation, 6:15-7:15 p.m.
Aug. 24 -- First Day of School, first, second and sixth grades
Aug. 24 -- High School: Morning, ninth grade only; afternoon, all grades
Aug. 25 -- Kreft, Kindergarten only; other schools, all grades
(Dismiss one hour early, as with every Wednesday, to allow for staff development.)
Aug. 26 -- Preschool starts
St. Albert Catholic School
Aug. 18 -- Middle-High School Orientation, 5-6 p.m.
Aug. 19 -- Elementary Back To School, 5-6 p.m.
Aug. 20 -- Outdoor Movie Night, 8:30 p.m., Al Leber Field
Aug. 23 -- First Day of School, all ages/grades
Heartland Christian School
Aug. 17 -- Sneak Peek, All Grades, 5-7 p.m.
Aug. 19 -- First Day of School