Local schools release schedules of back-to-school events, start dates
Preparation for the new school year will shift into high gear next week, when local schools will hold back-to-school nights and orientation. Heartland Christian School will begin its fall session on Aug. 19.

Here is a roundup of all the official back-to-school events compiled by the Nonpareil:

Council Bluffs Community Schools

Aug. 18 -- Middle School Back to School (last names A-K), 5-6:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 -- Elementary Back to School Night, 4-6 p.m.

Aug. 19 -- Middle School Back to School (last names L-Z), 5-6:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 -- High School Back to School Night, 6-7 p.m.

Aug. 23 - First Day of School K-12

Aug. 26 - First Day of Preschool

Lewis Central Community Schools

Aug. 23 -- New Student Orientation, grades 7-8, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 -- Sixth grade supply drop-off, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Aug. 23 -- Sixth grade parent-student orientation, 6:15-7:15 p.m.

Aug. 24 -- First Day of School, first, second and sixth grades

Aug. 24 -- High School: Morning, ninth grade only; afternoon, all grades

Aug. 25 -- Kreft, Kindergarten only; other schools, all grades

(Dismiss one hour early, as with every Wednesday, to allow for staff development.)

Aug. 26 -- Preschool starts

St. Albert Catholic School

Aug. 18 -- Middle-High School Orientation, 5-6 p.m.

Aug. 19 -- Elementary Back To School, 5-6 p.m.

Aug. 20 -- Outdoor Movie Night, 8:30 p.m., Al Leber Field

Aug. 23 -- First Day of School, all ages/grades

Heartland Christian School

Aug. 17 -- Sneak Peek, All Grades, 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 19 -- First Day of School

