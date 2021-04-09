Local students glad, grateful for prom, though some are unhappy with guidelines

The restriction has caused consternation among students — especially those whose sweethearts attend other schools.

“A lot of people can’t take who they want to take,” said Katie Andersen, a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School. “I have a boyfriend who’s in Nebraska, so he’s not allowed to come. His school was allowing outside students, so that’s what we landed on. So I haven’t gotten tickets to ours.”

Thomas Jefferson junior Mallory Hoogestraat is also disappointed in the rule.

“I had a lot of friends or people who are important to me who won’t get to go to prom with the person they wanted to,” she said.

Other students, like A.L. junior Ella Hanson, are just glad prom is being held, according to an article in the March 10 Echoes Online, “Get prom-pared for the 2021 prom,” by Ella Zaborsky, feature co-editor.

“I am very happy that they have decided to have prom this year, even with extra guidelines,” Hanson said. “I think that prom is an important part of high school that I wouldn’t want to miss out on. I am happy to follow any guidelines that might be put in place to keep everyone safe.”

The rules are an attempt to do that, Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.