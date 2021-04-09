Local students glad, grateful for prom, though some are unhappy with guidelines

Local high schools’ proms haven’t been held yet, but they’ve already hit a sour note with some students.
Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central High Schools will hold their proms over the next few weeks — on April 17, April 24 and May 8, respectively. None of the three schools is allowing prom guests from other schools this year, and there are strict guidelines for those who do attend.
The following rules were listed in a message Lewis Central High School Principal Joel Beyenhof posted on the school’s Facebook page:
• Masks are required at all times
• Only LCHS students can attend
• No contact dancing is allowed. This means no slow dances or other dances that would put students in direct contact with each other.
It’s all to keep everyone from being exposed to the coronavirus, Beyenhof said.
“Without such precautions, we would likely have not been allowed to have a prom this year,” and school officials did not want to cancel it, he said.
The school will use the same system it has used for other violations in the past, Beyenhof said. Students will receive wrist bands as they enter, and if they have a violation, a student’s band will be snipped. If the student has a second violation, they will be asked to leave.
Beyenhof arrived at the guidelines after talking to officials at other schools in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and Superintendent Eric Knost, he said.
“Of the 11 schools, most were going to have closed proms with only their own students,” he said. “We had some students that were disappointed.”
LCHS is still not having student assemblies, so having prom is a balancing act, Beyenhof said.
“If we didn’t have some type of opportunity for prom, the seniors wouldn’t have had prom at all,” because late year’s was cancelled, he said. “We’re trying to have prom and let them make some memories and still keep them safe. This is just a reality of where we’re currently at.”
Abraham Lincoln’s activities calendar included the following guidelines under prom:
• Prom is for ALHS juniors and seniors
• Prom will be for ALHS students only
• (Masks are required at A.L., too)
School officials did consult with Pottawattamie County Public Health before setting guidelines, director Matt Wyant said. He wouldn’t say why schools are excluding students from other buildings, but that will help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, he said.
“While we want (students) to be able to have these experiences, we want schools to make them as safe as possible,” he said.
The restriction has caused consternation among students — especially those whose sweethearts attend other schools.
“A lot of people can’t take who they want to take,” said Katie Andersen, a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School. “I have a boyfriend who’s in Nebraska, so he’s not allowed to come. His school was allowing outside students, so that’s what we landed on. So I haven’t gotten tickets to ours.”
Thomas Jefferson junior Mallory Hoogestraat is also disappointed in the rule.
“I had a lot of friends or people who are important to me who won’t get to go to prom with the person they wanted to,” she said.
Other students, like A.L. junior Ella Hanson, are just glad prom is being held, according to an article in the March 10 Echoes Online, “Get prom-pared for the 2021 prom,” by Ella Zaborsky, feature co-editor.
“I am very happy that they have decided to have prom this year, even with extra guidelines,” Hanson said. “I think that prom is an important part of high school that I wouldn’t want to miss out on. I am happy to follow any guidelines that might be put in place to keep everyone safe.”
The rules are an attempt to do that, Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
“In order to hold prom this year during the pandemic, we had to make some difficult choices to keep students as safe as possible,” she said. “Our decision to limit the attendance at prom to current students was made for the safety of our students. If there would be an exposure at prom, we will be able to contact-trace students within our district. We are not able to do so for those who have graduated or attend other schools.”
Hoogestraat said T.J. always keeps track of outside prom guests’ phone numbers and addresses and doesn’t understand why the rules for prom are more restrictive than those for other activities. Every event since Dec. 5 has been open to the public, she said.
At some of those events, the facilities where they took place were filled to capacity or beyond. She mentioned the basketball game between Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East that was held at Thomas Jefferson and Dancing With the Stars of Thomas Jefferson.
“We didn’t have any seats left,” she said of the latter event. “And that was just in our auditorium, instead of the gym where people could spread out. We’ve had all these events, so why can’t we have this one event that means so much to us?
“For people who are seniors this year, my heart really goes out to them, because they haven’t experienced a normal prom where they get to take who they want,” Hoogestraat said. “I wish there was another way. I feel so bad, and my best friend can’t go to prom with me.”
Athletic events are a different situation, both superintendents said.
“At sporting events, the sphere of exposure is primarily limited to those seated around them in a six-foot area,” Murillo said. “By contrast, at prom, students will dance and move around, which will increase their sphere of possible exposure.”
“The difference between prom and athletic events is the fact that it’s a dance and there is more contact between students,” Knost said. “Also, now that we know the UK variant is in our communities and the county positivity numbers are increasing, we need to continue with effective mitigation efforts.”
“I think our numbers are showing that people are getting a little lax about following the (safety precautions),” Wyant said. “I think the schools have done a really good job of sticking to those.”