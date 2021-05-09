Local students make mark at state National History Day contest

Several students from Lewis Central and Council Bluffs Community School Districts earned honors in this year’s National History Day in Iowa contest, which was held online.
Olivia Arkfeldt of Lewis Central High School qualified for nationals on the senior (high school) level with her Senior Individual Exhibit, “Rachel Carson and Silent Spring: America’s Environmental Conscience Finds a Voice,” according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Her teacher is Michelle Kavars.
Hannah Moore of Lewis Central Middle School qualified on the junior (grades 6-8) level with her Junior Individual Documentary, “Joseph Schuyler Long: Changing the Way We Communicate with the Deaf Community,” the press release stated. Kavars is also her teacher.
Dean Pope of Kirn Middle School qualified for nationals on the junior level with his Junior Individual Performance, “Setting a Precedent for Presidents: Radio’s Role in Uplifting a Nation,” according to the press release. His teacher is Deb Masker.
Out of 362 participants, 63 students took top honors and advanced to the national contest. They will compete online in June for scholarships and prizes.
In addition, Anna and Emily Newby, junior and freshman at Abraham Lincoln High School, respectively, won a special state award, the Military History Award, which is sponsored by the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum, the press release stated. Their entry was “Pigeon Patrols: Winged Warriors Delivering Vital Communication.” Masker was also their teacher.
“I felt that we had quality projects exhibited at the district and state contests,” Masker said. “I feel that my numbers were about the same as in past years, but it was definitely a challenge with all of the COVID restrictions, and the district, state and national contests are all virtual.”
“National History Day is a challenging program that provides Iowa students opportunities to grow and develop skills that will serve them throughout their lives,” said Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. “We congratulate our national finalists and wish them all the best as they represent our state at the national level.”
National History Day is a year-long academic enrichment program that challenges students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical topics related to an annual theme. This year’s theme is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”
Working individually or in small groups, participants learn how to conduct research, think critically and communicate through various formats, the press release stated. Students learn important literacy skills and how to conduct research using primary, secondary, community and statewide resources. They also build self-esteem, confidence and a sense of responsibility for and involvement in the democratic process.
The National History Day in Iowa program has been coordinated by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, since 1994 and is sponsored by the State Historical Society Inc., Principal Financial Group and Bravo Greater Des Moines. For more information, visit iowaculture.gov.