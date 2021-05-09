Local students make mark at state National History Day contest

“I felt that we had quality projects exhibited at the district and state contests,” Masker said. “I feel that my numbers were about the same as in past years, but it was definitely a challenge with all of the COVID restrictions, and the district, state and national contests are all virtual.”

“National History Day is a challenging program that provides Iowa students opportunities to grow and develop skills that will serve them throughout their lives,” said Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. “We congratulate our national finalists and wish them all the best as they represent our state at the national level.”

National History Day is a year-long academic enrichment program that challenges students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical topics related to an annual theme. This year’s theme is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”