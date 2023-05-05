Seven local students placed in the National History Day in Iowa contest, and four of them will advance to the national level.

They were among 62 students statewide who placed first or second at state out of a total of 498 competitors and qualified to advance to the national contest, which will be held in June in College Park, Maryland, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

Mila Hansen of Lewis Central High School placed first in Senior Paper with her project, “From Sit-Ins to Service: How Edna Griffin Fought Civil Rights Frontiers in the Midwest,” according to results on the department’s website.

“Mila Hansen’s paper was one of two senior historical papers in the state chosen to qualify for Nationals in Washington, D.C. in June, and we could not be more proud of her,” said her teacher, Michelle Hendricks. “I’ve worked with Mila on NHD projects for several seasons, and what I really enjoy about her is her absolute passion for her topics. She chooses people that she finds fascinating and inspirational and significant to local history. Her intellectual curiosity is boundless!

“This paper in particular was especially strong because Mila considered Edna Griffin (a Des Moines-area civil rights leader) through many lenses: as part of the war effort for World War II, as a woman facing gender expectations, as an advocate for racial equity in the 1940s and as a member of the Communist Party. Mila’s extensive research using primary sources (including FBI files and court documents) helped her understand the complexities of Edna Griffin, as well as her historical significance.”

Lelah Good of Abraham Lincoln High School placed first in Senior Individual Performance with her project, “Ann Pamela Cunningham and the Mount Vernon Ladies Association: Frontiers in History.”

Her teacher, Deb Masker, said Lelah tapped some key sources on the group, which was on the frontier of historic preservation.

“She was able to access great information from Mount Vernon and interviewed a retired regent from the MVLA and Dr. Matt Costello, who had written a book about Washington and included a chapter on Cunningham and the MVLA,” Masker said.

Anna Johnson of Kirn Middle School placed second in Junior Individual Documentary with her project, “Genoa Industrial School: Cultural Genocide on the American Frontier.”

“Anna Johnson’s project was about the Genoa Indian School and how this was a failed frontier in education on the Nebraska Prairie,” Masker said. “She was able to go to Genoa and film her own footage and had great interviews with descendants of indigenous people who attended the schools. She also discovered some material at Iowa State University during our research trip in October and shared it with the people at the Genoa School, who had not seen that information before.”

Dutch Smith of Abraham Lincoln High School placed second in Senior Paper with his project, “The Frontier and Innovations of Elias Lonnrot,” who was on the forefront of Finnish Literature.

“His challenge was to find a great amount of resources — which was difficult, because many of them were in Finnish,” Masker said.

Finishing third in their categories and qualifying to serve as alternates were the following Masker students:

Junior Group Exhibit — “Carver: The Agricultural Pioneer,” Adrienne Stotts and Abby Nelson, Kirn Middle School

Senior Group Website — “W.E.B. Du Bois: Ushering he Intellectualization of Black Civil Rights,” Chloe Carter and Kate Schleifman, Abraham Lincoln High School

Senior Individual Documentary — “A Crucible in Literature, Art and Music: The Frontier of the Harlem Renaissance,” Kaia Schleifman, Abraham Lincoln High School

National History Day challenges students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical topics related to an annual theme, the press release stated. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”

The National History Day in Iowa program has been coordinated by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, since 1994 and is sponsored by the State Historical Society Inc., National Endowment for the Humanities and Bravo Greater Des Moines.