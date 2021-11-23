 Skip to main content
Local students to participate in All State Music Festival this weekend
Local students to participate in All State Music Festival this weekend

Education graphic

Metro Creative Connection

 Metro Creative Connection

Many local students will be participating in the All State Music Festival Saturday.

District auditions for the All State Band, Orchestra and Chorus, as well as the Iowa Junior Honors Orchestra, were held on Oct. 23.

The All State Music Festival Concert will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, on Iowa Public Television.

Council Bluffs

Junior Honors Orchestra -- Kayley Coffey, freshman; George Garst, eighth grade; Cooper Haddix, freshman

All State Orchestra -- Seniors Hailey Carlson, Alvaro Peraza and Megan Wilson

All State Chorus -- Sophomore Gwyneth Sudario

Lewis Central

All State Band -- Lily Jensen and John Rosenkaimer

All State Chorus -- Addy Arrick, Kenny Awe, Ethan Bortmess, Brooklyn Damgaard, Avery Heller, Gabbie Norman, Jamison Olson and Jillian Poore

