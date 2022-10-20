Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom earns $8,000 grant

HARLAN — Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom was recently awarded $8,000 from the Monogram Loves Kids Foundation to conduct programming with a focus on pork and pork products.

Melanie Bruck, education program coordinator for LHAITC, attended the awards ceremony held at the Monogram plant in Harlan.

“It was really nice meeting the Monogram employees that select the award recipients,” Bruck said. “This award will greatly increase the number of students in Harlan who will receive agriculture literacy programs.”

Funding from the grant will help Bruck offer hands-on experiences for teachers and students. Due to firsthand and working knowledge of farming in Iowa, Bruck is able to provide authentic classroom programs as well as visual aids to excite and encourage students and teachers alike.

Teachers are able to utilize Bruck as a resource whether she teaches the entire lesson, works in cooperation with the teacher or serves as a consultant. There is no limit on programs that are offered, and all lessons are provided at no charge to the schools.

Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom is a regional effort of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation. The inception of LHAITC was led by the Farm Bureaus in Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby and West Pottawattamie Counties. The organization serves school districts in those counties.

Classroom programming has increased dramatically over the past four years. Teachers are requesting programs monthly and this award will help to support training as well as agriculture supplies necessary to conduct agriculture literacy programs.

The grant will support teachers within Shelby County and will highlight the IALF lesson plans available to teachers. This project will use agriculture to connect core learning for students.

The goal is to increase agricultural literacy among students.

The Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation is the giving organization founded by Monogram Foods in 2010.