Longfellow auction brings in nice total for first-grader on chemo

The Longfellow Elementary School family came through for a student being treated for lymphoblastic leukemia.

An online auction held May 10-12 to benefit first-grader Chelsea Craig brought in $4,765, according to Hailey Hiers, library clerk at Longfellow and one of the auction organizers.

Organizers — who also included Longfellow health associate Kelly Keller, teacher Erin McCardle and counselor Donnette Kremke-Bastian — rounded up 66 items for the auction. That included gifts cards, as well as many themed baskets filled with merchandise related to pet care, car care, self-care, salon services, fast food, birdhouses, coffee, ice cream/treats, snacks, summer fun for the kids and games, with items donated by local businesses and individuals.

“Our two highest baskets I believe (were) a spa day treat yourself basket with items donated from a few staff members and our McDonald’s basket donated by McDonald’s that had all the ‘Lion King’ character toys, some goodies and a free Kid’s Meal a week for a year,” Hiers said.

Chelsea was diagnosed on April 2 and is receiving chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital. A bone marrow biopsy taken on May 10 showed that there was no longer leukemia in her bone marrow. However, she faces a long period of what is considered preventive maintenance.