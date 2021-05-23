 Skip to main content
Longfellow auction brings in nice total for first-grader on chemo
Chelsea Craig, a first-grader at Longfellow Elementary School, holds an oversize check that represents funds school staff and students raised for her family by selling Tootsie Pops. Since then, the school held an online auction that raised more than $4,000. Other members of the family include, from left, Logan, 2 1/2; father Connor; and mother Laura.

The Longfellow Elementary School family came through for a student being treated for lymphoblastic leukemia.

An online auction held May 10-12 to benefit first-grader Chelsea Craig brought in $4,765, according to Hailey Hiers, library clerk at Longfellow and one of the auction organizers.

Organizers — who also included Longfellow health associate Kelly Keller, teacher Erin McCardle and counselor Donnette Kremke-Bastian — rounded up 66 items for the auction. That included gifts cards, as well as many themed baskets filled with merchandise related to pet care, car care, self-care, salon services, fast food, birdhouses, coffee, ice cream/treats, snacks, summer fun for the kids and games, with items donated by local businesses and individuals.

“Our two highest baskets I believe (were) a spa day treat yourself basket with items donated from a few staff members and our McDonald’s basket donated by McDonald’s that had all the ‘Lion King’ character toys, some goodies and a free Kid’s Meal a week for a year,” Hiers said.

Chelsea was diagnosed on April 2 and is receiving chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital. A bone marrow biopsy taken on May 10 showed that there was no longer leukemia in her bone marrow. However, she faces a long period of what is considered preventive maintenance.

She has begun a month of chemo through daily oral chemo supplements after receiving her first treatment via transfusion. Following that, she will undergo several more phases of treatment, including a couple eight-week cycles and then 12-week cycles until she has completed two years of treatment.

She is currently not well enough to attend school but receives instruction remotely.

In April, students and staff members sold Tootsie Pops to raise money for her family. On April 30, they had a car parade past the Craigs’ house and stopped to give them the money raised from their sales — $1,121.

