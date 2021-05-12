Longfellow Elementary holds auction for first-grader with leukemia

Longfellow Elementary School is holding an auction to raise money for the family of Chelsea Craig, a first-grader who suffers from lymphoblastic leukemia.

Chelsea was diagnosed on April 2 and is receiving chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital, according to Hailey Hiers, library clerk at Longfellow and one of the auction organizers. She is currently not well enough to attend school but receives instruction remotely, Hiers said.

“Our students and families, they always come around for all the kids we do fundraisers for,” she said. “It’s a close community.”

In April, students and staff members sold Tootsie Pops to raise money for Chelsea’s family, Hiers said. On April 30, they had a car parade past the Craigs’ house and stopped to give them the money raised from their sales — $1,121.

Organizers — who also include Longfellow health associate Kelly Keller, teacher Erin McCardle and counselor Donnette Kremke-Bastian — thanked local businesses and individuals for donating goods for the auction.

“We have something for everyone, from fast food to salon services and sit-down dinners, car maintenance, pet care and self-care, birdhouses, coffee, ice cream/treats and, of course, summer fun for the kids!,” they posted on the school’s Facebook page.